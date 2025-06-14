Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan has secured AIR 1. He has scored 99.9999547 percentile. Avika Aggarwal of Delhi (NCT) is the female topper of NEET UG 2025.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has declared the NEET Result 2025 on June 14, 2025. The Agency has also released the merit list. Mahesh Kumar of Rajasthan has secured AIR 1. He has scored 99.9999547 percentile. Whereas, Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh has secured All India Rank 2 in NEET UG 2025 with 99.9999095 percentile. Avika Aggarwal of Delhi (NCT) is the female topper of NEET UG 2025. She has secured AIR 5 and has scored 99.9996832 percentile.

NEET Result 2025 Toppers List: Top 10 list here

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile

Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- 99.9996832

Rank 7: Keshav Mittal- 99.9996832

Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag- 99.9996379

Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat- 99.9995474

Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal- 99.9995474

NEET UG Result 2025: Steps to check