Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Education

Meet UPSC topper who cleared JEE Advanced, went to IIT Kanpur, left high-paying job to become IPS officer, he is from..

Aditya Srivastava continued to study for the UPSC CSE 2023 exam in addition to his IPS training.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 02:40 PM IST

Meet UPSC topper who cleared JEE Advanced, went to IIT Kanpur, left high-paying job to become IPS officer, he is from..
Self-made success stories are a testament to the power of unwavering determination and persistence. One such motivational success story is of Aditya Srivastava, an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, who clinched the first rank in the UPSC civil services examination. 

Aditya Srivastava hails from Lucknow. He emerged as the topper of UPSC 2023 (AIR 1). Aditya's father is an Audit Officer (AO) in the Central Audit Department and his mother is a homemaker. As per reports, his younger sister is also working towards joining the civil services. 

Srivastava's academic career serves as an inspiration, showcasing his adaptability and tenacity. At the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj, where he completed his studies, he received a 95% on his Class 12 exams. Aditya gained admission to IIT Kanpur in 2014 after passing JEE Advanced. He pursued a combined B.Tech and M.Tech degrees at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

He later secured a lucrative job in Bengaluru, where he earned Rs 40 lakh annually. But after eighteen months, he resigned due to his aspiration to enter the government service. At that point, he decided to leave his job to focus solely on getting ready for the UPSC. Aditya made it to the top on his third try. His 136th-place finish on the UPSC 2022 exam helped him get selected for the IPS. After finishing his IPS training, he continued preparing for the UPSC 2023 exam.

The UPSC top scorer credited his success to smart work, noting that in addition to putting in a lot of study time before the exams, he also planned and carried out his study meticulously. He passed the exam because he did not make the same mistakes he had in the past. 

Expressing his joy, he posted on  X, "A journey I will cherish lifelong, full of gratitude to all those who stood by me throughout. Dreams do come true."  He also shared the screenshot of the result with his name encircled and wrote, "One day, after years of struggle, It will hit you in a very beautiful way..!!"

Srivastava claimed he was surprised by the results and that he had been hoping to get in the top 70. The top player for all of India was "ecstatic" with the result.

After taking on his duties, Aditya plans to implement all of the government's new initiatives for the general public. After that, he hopes to work in the public policy arena, specifically in the fields of education and health, for children.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
