Artika secured an impressive All India Rank(AIR) 4 in the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest exams in the world.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview.

There are several outstanding role models in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), and Tina Dabi, who scored highest in the UPSC Exam, is one of them. Her friend Artika Shukla, who has a remarkable story is worth sharing. Her journey, like her friend and fellow IAS officer Tina Dabi, is one of determination and perseverance. Artika secured an impressive All India Rank(AIR) 4 in the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest exams in the world.

IAS Artika hails from Varanasi. She passed the UPSC CSE 2015 in the same year that IAS Tina topped UPSC with an AIR 1. IAS Tina grabbed headlines at the time for her extraordinary exam performance.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview.

There are several outstanding role models in the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), and Tina Dabi, who scored highest in the UPSC Exam, is one of them. Her friend Artika Shukla, who has a remarkable story is worth sharing. Her journey, like her friend and fellow IAS officer Tina Dabi, is one of determination and perseverance. Artika secured an impressive All India Rank(AIR) 4 in the 2015 UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest exams in the world.

IAS Artika hails from Varanasi. She passed the UPSC CSE 2015 in the same year that IAS Tina topped UPSC with an AIR 1. IAS Tina grabbed headlines at the time for her extraordinary exam performance.

She is an IAS officer of the 2015 batch. She cracked the UPSC exam without coaching with AIR 4. To study for the UPSC exam, IAS Artika even left her MD at PGIMER, Chandigarh. She completed her MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi and had previously attended St. John’s School in Varanasi. On social media, IAS Artika Shukla is well-liked, particularly by UPSC candidates. She was born on September 5, 1990, and attended St. John's School for her early schooling.

She is married to IAS Jasmeet Singh Sandhu. They both initially crossed paths during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. In 2017, they got married. Artika has held various positions in Rajasthan. She began her career as a Sub-Divisional Officer in Rishabhdev, Udaipur district. She was Ajmer's Sub-Divisional Magistrate from 2019 to 2020. IAS Artika's mother, Leena Shukla, is a housewife, while her father, Brijesh Shukla, is a doctor. Gaurav Shukla and Utkarsh Shukla, Artika's two older brothers, have also passed the UPSC exam.