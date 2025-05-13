Her journey to becoming an IAS officer was inspired by her father, a part-time cook who never had the opportunity to attend school himself.

The annual UPSC Civil Services results bring joy to numerous families nationwide, but behind the headlines and rankings lie personal tales of perseverance and sacrifice. These stories reveal the quiet dedication of late-night studying, the resilience in the face of setbacks, and the unwavering support of loved ones. They're not just about academic triumphs but about the dreams shaped by family, love, and determination. From a daughter rewriting her future while her father works tirelessly to a young man achieving milestones despite financial constraints, these journeys showcase the power of hope and grit. Meet the daughter of a part-time cook, who cracked UPSC 2024 with only self-study.

Hailing from Karnataka, Preethi AC's journey to becoming an IAS officer was inspired by her father, Channabasappa, a part-time cook who never had the opportunity to attend school himself. Despite financial challenges, Preethi pursued her education in government schools and colleges. She holds a BSc in Agriculture from Mandya and an MSc from the esteemed Banaras Hindu University. With determination and self-study, she cleared the UPSC exam on her third attempt, showcasing her unwavering dedication and strong willpower.

Preethi, who secured 263rd rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, credited her father Channabasappa for inspiring her IAS dream. Despite studying in government schools and colleges, Preethi achieved her goal, with her father being her biggest motivator. Channabasappa shared that despite facing poverty, he ensured Preethi's education in government schools and colleges. Preethi's mother, Netravati, is a homemaker. "From dailywage work to cooking, I did a lot of work to support the education of my two daughters. It is a moment of satisfaction. No one supported me in all my struggles," he said

Preethi achieved success on her third attempt without coaching and instead chose to study on her own. She chose anthropology as her optional subject and studied in government-run institutions throughout. She is now expected to join either IAS or IPS, to make her family proud.