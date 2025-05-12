Born into a humble family, she faced numerous challenges from a young age. Her father, Deveshwar Kanti, works as a security guard for a private company.

The journey to becoming an IAS, IPS, or IFS officer is challenging and rare. Many students aspire to crack the UPSC exam, but the path to success is arduous. Some students may be driven by their own passion, while others may feel pressured by parental expectations. Financial constraints can add to the difficulty. Preparing for the UPSC exam often requires significant resources, including coaching classes, study materials, and time. Despite these challenges, many students persevere and work hard to achieve their goals. One such example is Ankita Kantu who secured an impressive 137th rank in the UPSC exam, notable for topping among Hindi medium candidates, by only with self-study. Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, founder of Drishti IAS, praised her stating that the hard work of the students coming from Hindi medium is commendable. He said students like Ankita are showing that the language barrier is now breaking. Let’s know about her success journey here:

Born into a humble family, Ankita faced numerous challenges from a young age. Her father, Deveshwar Kanti, works as a security guard for a private company, responsible for escorting cash transportation vehicles to banks. Her mother, Usha Kanti, is a dedicated housewife. As the eldest of three sisters, Ankita took on significant family responsibilities while pursuing her education. Despite the financial constraints and familial obligations, she remained focused on her goals.

Her academic journey began at Doon Modern School, Tuntowala, Dehradun, where she completed her 10th standard. Ankita's hard work paid off when she excelled in her 12th examination from Sanjay Public School, Karbari, securing an impressive 96.4% marks and ranking fourth in Uttarakhand in 2018. She continued to pursue her passion for physics, completing her BSc from DBS College and MSc (Physics) from DAV College.

Undeterred by her family's financial situation, Ankita prepared for the UPSC exam while residing in Noida. Despite limited resources, she diligently prepared for the UPSC CSE while pursuing her college education, relying on self-study. She topped the UPSC Hindi-medium category among 40 candidates and secured an impressive All-India Rank of 137 in the 2024 UPSC CSE. She gave her UPSC interview in Hindi, showcasing her confidence and command of the language.