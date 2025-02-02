In a turn of events that left many bewildered, some of the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 toppers opted for a different path, other than becoming an IAS officer- a typical choice of civil service aspirants.

Aditya Srivastava, Animesh Pradhan, Donuru Anya Reddy, PK Siddharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani were the top five rankers in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023. Aditya, who secured the first position, underwent training as an IPS officer in West Bengal.

Moreover, the allocations by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) revealed surprising preferences made by the rankers. As per the report, Ishani Anand, who clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 79 opted for Indian Police Service (IPS).

Vardah Khan, ranked 18th, and Vishnu Kumar, ranked 31st, opted for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Similarly, Jayashree Pradhan, ranked 52nd, and Atul Tyagi, ranked 62nd, also prefered IFS over IAS.

The final results of the UPSC 2023 recommended a total of 1,016 successful candidates for 1,143 vacancies in various administrative services such as - IAS, IFS, and IPS. Out of the candidates, 347 belonged to the general category, 115 from the EWS (Economic Weaker Section), 303 from OBC, 165 from SC, and 86 from ST categories.