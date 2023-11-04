Headlines

HomeEducation

Education

Meet UPSC aspirant who cracked exam twice without coaching, became youngest IPS at age 21, then IAS

When Divya Tanwar took the UPSC exam in 2021, she scored an All India Rank (AIR) of 438 on her first try. Divya passed the exam at the age of just 21. She did not seek out coaching; she passed the exam on her own. At the age of 22, she retook the UPSC CSE in 2022 and scored AIR 105 on the IAS exam.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Every candidate's dream is to pass the UPSC Civil Service Exam, one of India's most difficult exams. Few people succeed in this challenging exam, but Divya Tanwar was able to pass it twice and secure a respectable position in the government.

When Divya Tanwar took the UPSC exam in 2021, she scored an All India Rank (AIR) of 438 on her first try. Divya passed the exam at the age of just 21. She did not seek out coaching; she passed the exam on her own. At the age of 22, she retook the UPSC CSE in 2022 and scored AIR 105 on the IAS exam.

Who is Divya Tanwar?

Divya, who is from Mahendragarh in Haryana, attended government schools during her early education. Later on, she was chosen to attend Mahendragrh's Navodaya Vidyalaya. Tanwar graduated with a bachelor's degree in science, and she immediately began preparing for the UPSC. His home's financial situation was not favorable. His father passed away in 2011, and the family had a difficult time.

Divya's mother Babita Tanwar supports her because she is a bright student. Divya passed the UPSC preliminary exam without enrolling in a coaching program. Later, to prepare for the UPSC main exam, she used a variety of online resources, including test series. Babita, Divya's mother, looked after the three siblings by herself.

Because Divya excelled academically, her mother Babita Tanwar encouraged her. Divya passed the UPSC preliminary exam without enrolling in a coaching program. Later, to prepare for the UPSC main exam, she used a variety of online resources, including test series.

Divya Tanwar enjoys immense popularity on social media and consistently shares motivational content with her friends and followers. IAS officer currently has more than 97,000 Instagram followers. 

 

