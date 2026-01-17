FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Education

EDUCATION

Meet UP woman, ‘backbencher’ in school, failed UPSC exam 4 times, later became IAS officer; know her journey

Uttar Pradesh's Tripti Kalhans has proven this wrong as the 'backbencher' cracked one of India's most difficult examinations, the UPSC. She failed in the exam four times but with resolve and an attitude to achieve, she changed her strategy and became IAS officer.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 17, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

Meet UP woman, 'backbencher' in school, failed UPSC exam 4 times, later became IAS officer; know her journey
IAS officer Tripti Kalhans
We often link good marks with career success, but Uttar Pradesh's Tripti Kalhans has proven this wrong as the 'backbencher' cracked one of India's most difficult examinations, the UPSC. Her journey from being a backbencher and an average student to a civil servent is nothing less than inspirational.  

Let us know about her journey and success story.  

Who is Tripti Kalhans? 

IAS officer Tripti Kalhans hails from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district. She completed her school education from Fatima Senior Secondary School and studies graduation from Delhi University's Kamla Nehru College from where she earned a bachelor's degree in B.Com.  

She has always been a student whose focus was never studies but chatting and playing around. But Tripti strongly feels that being a backbencher one never fears of losing anything but fills with the hope and desire of gaining in life.   

How did Tripti crack the UPSC exam? 

After deciding to go into this field, Tripe started preparing for the exam but failed four times. During this time a thought often used to surprise her why did she think of such a big risk of being an average student. But everytime she failed her resolve grew stronger to crack one of the most difficult exams and serve the country.  

After her fourth failure she changed her strategy and left her attitude of doing what many toppers do.  

-She ditched long hours or studied with quality study.  

-She left the habit of memorising everything with deep understanding and writing in own words.  

-She kept social media and phones far away from her to keep away from distraction. 

