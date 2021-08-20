Meet UP teen Happy Kumar who battled extreme poverty to get 99.2% in CBSE 12th, now wants to clear JEE

We have seen a lot of stories of hardworking children coming out of the CBSE Class 12 results. One such story is that of Happy Kumar from the Shahranpur village in Uttar Pradesh. Belonging to a low-income family, Happy faced a ton of difficulties but persevered and became one of the top scorers in the CBSE 12th board exams.

Happy is now preparing for the engineering entrance JEE Main whose last session will be held by the end of August. In the February attempt of JEE Mains, Happy scored 91 percentile and 96 percentile in the March session.

Speaking about his journey, Happy told News18.com, "We have low internet connectivity in my area. I do not have a laptop and used to connect classes on phone and when I could get network."

Happy further added, "There was coaching provided by the school for JEE over the weekends on Saturday and Sunday but got closed due to the pandemic. Hence, I have been self-studying. I have been relying on YouTube lessons on the engineering exam, and free courses from Unacademy to prepare for the exam."

In his Class 12th board exams, Happy, despite the challenges, scored 496 marks out of 500. He received 100 marks in chemistry, math, and information practice (IP) and 98 marks in both Physics and English.

Happy scored 99.2 percent in the CBSE class 12 result 2021 and got his name included in the top 70,000 students out of the 14 lakh who appeared for the exam.

Happy's journey is especially inspiring as he hails from a small village in Uttar Pradesh and has done his schooling at VidyaGyan, Bulandshahr - a school that offers free education to students from impoverished settings.

Happy's mother is a housewife and his father runs a small grocery store in the village. Happy also has two siblings. Happy dreams big and now has his eyes set on the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main. He wants to become a computer science engineer. "I like artificial technology (AI) and technology and want to study it," Happy said.