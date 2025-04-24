Iqbal Ahmed secured 998th position in the 2024 UPSC exam and has made his family and the whole community proud. Iqbal was passionate about studies in which his family supported him despite going through financial difficulties.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the toughest exams in India. After UPSC announced its 2024 topper’s list in which Shakti Dubey secured AIR 1, an ex-IPS officer questioned the requirement to succeed the exam that goes into long years of preparation, however, youth across the country has been aiming to crack the prestigious UPSC exam. The success stories of the UPSC topper inspire more and more aspirants who have made this a life goal. One such story is of Iqbal Ahmed, a native of Nandaur town in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Iqbal Ahmed’s story of success

Iqbal Ahmed secured 998th position in the 2024 UPSC exam and has made his family and the whole community proud. Iqbal was passionate about studies in which his family supported him despite going through financial difficulties. Being the youngest among his four siblings, his father, Maqbool, always struggled to raise his children with a good education. However, Maqbool did not back out and worked hard to raise all his children.

Maqbool owned a bicycle repair shop near Nandaur Chowk fifteen years ago. His eldest son Syed Ali started a painting business at home after he grew up. This made him shut his repair shop after which he started working from home and Iqbal continued with his studies.

Iqbal finished his intermediate studies from Nandaur and shifted to Gorakhpur for further studies. Later, he shifted to Delhi for further preparation for securing a higher government job and got a chance to work in the labour department to earn his livelihood. Even with a secure job, Iqbal dedicatedly prepared for UPSC exam because of which he could realise his dream.