Meet Ummul Kher, slum-dweller who left home in Class 8, fought bone disorder, cracked UPSC, her Class 12 marks were...

UPSC is the toughest exam in India. Young people prepare for it for years and often fail. However, some persevere. Here is the story of a candidate who fought really bad circumstances but still cracked the exam. Her name is Ummul Kher.

Ummul Kher is a native of Rajasthan. She lived in Delhi's Trilokpuri's slum area where she studied hard and also gave tuitions to several students. Despite problems, she never lost hope. She even fought a bone disease herself but still got 420 rank in UPSC.

She is from Rajasthan's Pali. Her father migrated to Delhi when she was a child. The family used to live in Nizamuddin. Her father used to live in Nizamuddin's slum area. Her father used to sell clothes here.

She was diagnosed with Fragile Bone Disorder. She had to face several surgeries due to the disorder.

She completed her education with help from an NGO, till Class 10. Her family didn't want her to study further. However, she didn't want to stop studying. She left home and lived in a slum. She took tutions to fund her education.

In Class 12, she passed the exam with 91 percent marks. She graduated from Gargi College.

She completed her masters from JNU. She did Masters in International Relations. She later passed the JRF exam after which she received a scholarship of Rs 25000 per month.

She also faced an accident in 2012. She remained on bed rest for a year.

Ummul Kher later mended relations with her family. She once said she didn't blame her parents for their behavior as they were conditioned to think like they did.

She now works with the Ministry of Finance.