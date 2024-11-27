Since July 2024, Ujjwal has been working as a Block Welfare Officer (BWO) in Hajipur. Despite the challenges of his full-time job, from 10 AM to 7 PM, he dedicated himself to late-night studies, working hard from 10 PM to 2 AM.

BPSC’s 69th CCE final results have been officially announced, with Ujjwal Kumar Upkar emerging as the topper. The results, which were eagerly awaited by thousands of aspirants, are now available on the official Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Ujjwal’s achievement is especially inspiring as he comes from a humble background. He is the son of Subodh Kumar, who runs a coaching center in their village, and his mother is an Anganwadi worker. Growing up in the small village of Raipur in Sitamarhi district, Ujjwal always valued education, despite the limited resources around him. He completed his 12th grade at Kisan College, Bariyarpur, before moving on to pursue a mechanical engineering degree at NIT Uttarakhand.

Although Ujjwal’s engineering education was impressive, his goal was to join administrative services. He began preparing for the BPSC exams and, in his first attempt, secured the 496th rank in the 67th BPSC exam. Determined to do better, Ujjwal didn’t give up. His hard work paid off in his second attempt, where he secured the top rank in the 69th BPSC exam.

Since July 2024, Ujjwal has been working as a Block Welfare Officer (BWO) in Hajipur. Despite the challenges of his full-time job, from 10 AM to 7 PM, he dedicated himself to late-night studies, working hard from 10 PM to 2 AM. This discipline and focus allowed him to achieve his dream of topping the BPSC exam.

Ujjwal’s success is a testament to his perseverance and commitment. His story is an inspiration for many, showing that with the right mindset and dedication, it’s possible to overcome any challenge and achieve success, no matter where you start from.