In this article, we will walk you through the journey of two sisters, who cleared the UPSC CSE, despite overwhelming hardships.

UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is deemed one of the toughest exams in the country, given millions of students appear for it every year. However, there are a few who are able to succeed in it, setting remarkable examples before every aspirant out there.

One such inspiring story is of two sisters - IPS Sushmitha Ramamathan and IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan - who aced the Civil Service Examination despite overwhelming adversities such as crippling poverty, lack of resources and natural disaster.

Let's unfold the journey of the two brave women, who never knew how to give up on dreams.

Who are IPS Sushmitha Ramamathan and IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan?

Born and raised in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, Sushmitha Ramanathan and Ishwarya Ramanathan were brought up in a destitute household, with their family struggling to make ends meet.

Tragedy hit the family hard when they lost their home during the Indian ocean tsunami in 2004, except the disaster could not shatter the sisters' dreams and passion.

IAS Ishwarya Ramanathan's journey

Ishwarya Ramanathan, the younger sister, was the first to crack UPSC examination in 2018 with an All India Rank (AIR) 628. She was selected for Railway Accounts Service (RAS). However, she was dissatisfied with her rank and wanted to achieve more.

Again in 2019, she took the UPSC examination, securing an impressive AIR 44. Interestingly, she became an IAS officer at just the age of 22.

Ishwarya is currently posted as the Additional Collector in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district.

IPS Sushmitha Ramanathan

Following the footsteps of her little sister, Sushmitha Ramanathan also decided to prepare for the UPSC CSE. She had to toil hard after failing in her first five attempts.

Undeterred, she re-appeared for the examination in 2022, achieving an AIR 528. Sushmitha is currently posted as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the southern state's Kakinada district.