Born into a small family with an agricultural background, these two sisters cracked the most difficult examination, that of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). With their hard work and dedication, the sister duo overcame all odds to become IPS and IAS officers. Despite facing financial struggles, the most devastating was the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that destroyed their home; the two triumphed by passing the UPSC CSE with impressive All India Ranks. We are talking about UPSC toppers Sushmitha Ramanathan and Ishwarya Ramanathan.

Early life

Sushmitha Ramanathan and Ishwarya Ramanathan are daughters of a farmer from the Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. Growing up, they faced numerous struggles, including financial constraints that made it hard for them to access quality education. Further, the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004 destroyed their home and left them in distress. Despite the tragedy, the sisters rose above the circumstances and worked hard to navigate the challenges. They chose to appear for the UPSC exam to pursue a career that would transform their lives.

UPSC topper Ishwarya Ramanathan

Among the two, Ishwarya, the younger sister, was the first to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She cracked the UPSC exam in 2018, securing an AIR of 628, getting allotment in the Indian Railway Accounts Service(IRAS). However, she wasn’t satisfied as her heart was set on becoming an IAS officer. In 2019, she appeared again and scored an impressive AIR 44, making her eligible for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Finally, she joined the Tamil Nadu cadre as an IAS officer. Currently, she serves as the Additional Collector (Development) in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district.

UPSC topper Sushmitha Ramanathan

The elder sister, Sushmitha Ramanathan, faced setbacks and repeated failures before successfully becoming an IPS officer. She had five failed attempts; however, she remained determined and finally cleared UPSC in 2022, securing AIR 528 and earning a place in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Currently, she is serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh.