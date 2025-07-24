Meet Tummala Snikitha, NEET topper with 99.9 percentile, secured AIR 3, got admission in...

Tummala Snikitha scored 715 marks out of 720 marks with a percentile of 99.9995611.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is one of the most challenging examinations in India, with millions of students taking it every year. Achieving success in this exam requires a strategic plan rather than just extensive study. In this article, we will discuss Tummala Snikitha, an 18-year-old girl who scored an impressive 715 out of 720 in the exam.

Hailing from Telangana, Tummala Snikitha scored 715 out of 720, with a percentile of 99.9995611. Her outstanding result on the medical entrance tests is evidence of her commitment and diligence. She has made her parents very proud by successfully bringing her goals to life with this accomplishment. Regarding her private life, Tummala Snikitha's parents work as doctors. According to media reports, Tummala’s father is a cardiologist and her mother worked as a gynaecologist.

Tummala built a solid foundation for her success by starting her NEET preparation as early as class 10, according to a News18 Hindi report. She enrolled in a private coaching center to improve her academics, which helped her resolve her worries and solidify her ideas. She is adamant that the secret to success is appropriate instruction and consistent practice.

Snikitha continued to prepare despite the COVID-19 lockdown. She had plenty of time for revision and test preparation because she had finished her syllabus beforehand. She used online programs to have a regular study routine. She explained her approach to success, saying she started by answering questions in biology, then chemistry, and finally physics.

Tummala Snikitha got admission to AIIMS Delhi after achieving an All India Rank 3 in NEET UG, where she completed her MBBS. Her parents continued to be her biggest motivation throughout the way, offering constant support at every turn.