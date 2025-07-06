Meet Tumi Hina, 16-year-old from Arunachal Pradesh, who became state topper, scoring 99 percentile in NEET UG 2025, her AIR...

Tumi Hina, 16 years old, hails from Arunachal Pradesh. She secured 99.87 percentile, scoring 586 marks out of 720. Tumi Hina wants to become a gynecologists.

Tumi Hina, 16 years old, hails from Arunachal Pradesh. She secured 99.87 percentile and her All India rank was 2,686. She scored 586 marks out of 720. Tumi Hina has also secured a national ST category rank of 17. She is the state topper, among more than 5000 students from Arunachal Pradesh, who appeared for NEET UG 2025.

Tumi Hina's father Tatum Hina, is no professionally employed and works in the socio-political affairs in her hometown. Her mother Yasok Ngute Hina, is a homemaker and her pillar of strength. She has two brother, one elder and one younger. She is the only girl and middle child to her parents. She comes from a humble family living in Arunachal Pradesh, Northeast India.

According to one report, she wants to become a gynecologists. She is very inspired with the concept of motherhood and birth, as she says, "I want to be a gynecologist, to help bring life into this world and witness that joy every day.”

NEET UG 2025

NEET UF 2025 results were announced on June 14, 2025. The NEET UG exam was conducted on May 4, 2025 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam was conducted at 5453 locations in more than 500 cities nationwide. More than 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG, which is one of the most difficult examinations in India. NEET UG is an entrance exam, for students who want to pursue MBSS, entering medical field.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan is the topper of NEET UG 2025, he secured AIR 1, scoring 686/720 with 99.99 percentile. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi is the female topper who earned AIR 5.

Rank 1: Mahesh Kumar - 99.9999547 percentile (Rajasthan)

Rank 2: Utkarsh Awadhiya - 99.9999095 percentile (Madhya Pradesh)

Rank 3: Krishang Joshi- 99.9998189 percentile (Maharashtra)

Rank 4: Mrinal Kishore Jha- 99.9998189 percentile (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 5: Avika Aggarwal- 99.9996832 percentile (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 6: Jenil Vinodbhai Bhayani- 99.9996832 (Gujarat)

Rank 7: Keshav Mittal- 99.9996832 (Punjab)

Rank 8: Jha Bhavya Chirag- 99.9996379 (Gujarat)

Rank 9: Harsh Kedawat- 99.9995474 (Delhi (NCT))

Rank 10: Aarav Agrawal- 99.9995474 (Maharashtra)