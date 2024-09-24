Twitter
HomeEducation

Education

Meet tribal student, who had no books, trekked 3 km daily for internet, cracked NEET in first attempt, he is from...

Despite the obstacles, Sanatan exuded confidence. “Though I was confident to get a seat in a medical college in the state, it was a dream come true for me to get a seat in MKCG Medical College,” he beamed

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 06:01 AM IST

Meet tribal student, who had no books, trekked 3 km daily for internet, cracked NEET in first attempt, he is from...
Sanatan Pradhan
The village was silent as dawn broke, but one determined boy was already on his way to a nearby hilltop, three kilometres away. The only way to access the internet in his remote village was through this daily trek. Yet, against all odds, Sanatan Pradhan, a 19-year-old tribal student from Odisha’s Kandhamal district, has achieved what seemed impossible—he cracked the NEET exam in his very first attempt.

Sanatan hails from Tadimaha, a remote village where opportunities are as scarce as internet access. His father, Kaneswar Pradhan, is a small farmer, embodying the spirit of resilience that runs in their family. With no formal coaching and limited resources, Sanatan relied on borrowed books and sheer determination to navigate the daunting path toward the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

After completing his Class 10 in a government-run school in Daringbadi, Sanatan moved to Khallikote junior college in Berhampur for his Class 12. Upon returning to his village to prepare for the NEET, he faced a monumental challenge: the lack of internet service. Yet, undeterred, he climbed the nearby hills every day, spending hours in solitude, equipped only with his resolve and borrowed study materials.

“It’s very difficult to go to the hill areas every day and spend the entire day there,” Sanatan shared, reflecting on his struggle. Two months before the NEET examination, he returned to Berhampur for intense preparation, leveraging online resources to fill the gaps left by his limited access back home.

Despite the obstacles, Sanatan exuded confidence. “Though I was confident to get a seat in a medical college in the state, it was a dream come true for me to get a seat in MKCG Medical College,” he beamed. His journey doesn’t just signify personal achievement; it represents hope for a community where dreams often remain unrealized.

Sanatan’s father, Kaneswar, expressed pride and concern in equal measure. “Now several bankers are coming to us and offering student loans. We will request the government for financial help for Sanatan’s medical studies,” he stated, highlighting the communal ripple effect of his son’s achievement.

With his seat confirmed through borrowed funds, Sanatan is poised to embark on a new chapter. “I will study sincerely and become a doctor to serve the people living in remote areas, where medical facilities are scarce,” he vowed. As Sanatan prepares for this journey, he embodies the spirit of perseverance, proving that dreams can indeed flourish, even in the most adverse situations.

