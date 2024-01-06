Headlines

Meet tribal boy who worked as delivery agent, took loan of Rs 85,000; now pursuing MBBS, but still struggling to...

Hebal Pradhan, a former delivery boy, battled all odds to pursue an MBBS at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput. However, he is still struggling to repay the loan he took to pay the college fees.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 06:26 AM IST

Some people don’t let their circumstances overpower them and decide their future, instead, they take charge of their life and transform it through their unwavering dedication, persistence and hard work.

One such inspiring story is of Hebal Pradhan, a former delivery boy, who battled all odds to pursue an MBBS at the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput. However, he is still struggling to repay the loan he took to pay the college fees.

Pradhan was born in an unprivileged tribal family in the remote Medubadi village under the Daringibadi block of Kandhamal district. His family’s financial conditions compelled him to become a delivery boy for an e-commerce firm to sustain his family. 

Along with working, Pradhan managed studies and was a brilliant student who dreamt of being a doctor since his childhood. He passed class 12th with the first division. However, he paused his studies due to his family’s poor financial conditions. 

To earn money, he began offering tuition and then went to Hyderabad, where he again worked as a delivery boy. With whatever money saved, he began preparing for NEET and finally cracked it. 

Currently, Pradhan is pursuing his dream at SLNMCH.  However, he had to take a loan to pay fees, which is still yet to be returned. The natives of his village have requested the government to assist him in repaying loan. 

“I am a first-year MBBS student at SLNMCH in Koraput. Around Rs 1 lakh was required at the time of my admission. My parents had arranged some money by selling turmeric and I took a loan of Rs 85,000 from private money lenders. As we fail to pay our monthly instalments, they are visiting our house asking for money,” he said.

“I had applied for the scholarship from the government in October last year. I need help urgently to help my family and fund my education,” he added.

 
