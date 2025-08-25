Meet Tithi Bohra, ICSI CS topper, who got AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam, check complete topper list here

Tithi Bohra has secured first place in the CS Executive June 2025 examination, with Surender Pal taking second place and Mogulapally Jyothi achieving third.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional and Executive examination results for June. Candidates can view their results on icsi.edu. Tithi Bohra has secured first place in the CS Executive June 2025 examination, with Surender Pal taking second place and Mogulapally Jyothi achieving third.

Here is the complete toppers' list of the June edition of CS Executive examination shared by ICSI:

ICSI CS Executive June 2025 toppers' list

Rank: 1- Tithi Bohra

Rank: 2. Surender Pal

Rank: 3. Mogulapally Jyothi

Rank: 4. Bhumika Sanjay Sarawagi

Rank: 5. Priya Dilip Dubey

Rank: 6. Runjhun Khandelwal

Rank: 7. Aimen

Rank: 8. Ronak Dinesh Kumar Belani

Rank: 9. Roma G G

Rank: 10. Vidushi Garg

Rank: 11. Srishti Bhaiyalal Pal

Rank: 12. Vishvesh Avinash Sahasrabuddhe

Rank: 13. Lakshay Bajaj

Rank: 14. Mridul Shrikant Damani

Rank: 15. Ritika Rathore

Rank: 16. Malvi Dhruvi Bhaveshbhai

Rank: 17. Purvi Kelkar

Rank: 18. Nishmitha K N

Rank: 19. Kejal Mukesh Agarwal

Rank: 20. Diya Jigneshbhai Patel

Rank: 21. Pooja Devashish Jha

Rank: 22. Kaviya Varshini S

Rank: 23. Khushi Bharat Chandra

Rank: 24. Jayesh Shyambhai Janemalani

Rank: 25. Stuti Sharma

Rank: 26. Vijay Ghanshyambhai Menani

Rank: 27. Sanket Bhupatbhai Makwana

Candidates can check their subject-wise mark breakup on the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI announced the results of the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) at 2 pm, and the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) was announced today at 11 am. ICSI held the June 2025 examinations from June 1 to June 10 in a single shift scheduled from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

