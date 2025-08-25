Add DNA as a Preferred Source
EDUCATION

Meet Tithi Bohra, ICSI CS topper, who got AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam, check complete topper list here

Tithi Bohra has secured first place in the CS Executive June 2025 examination, with Surender Pal taking second place and Mogulapally Jyothi achieving third.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 03:46 PM IST

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional and Executive examination results for June. Candidates can view their results on icsi.edu. Tithi Bohra has secured first place in the CS Executive June 2025 examination, with Surender Pal taking second place and Mogulapally Jyothi achieving third.

Here is the complete toppers' list of the June edition of CS Executive examination shared by ICSI:

ICSI CS Executive June 2025 toppers' list

  • Rank: 1- Tithi Bohra
  • Rank: 2. Surender Pal
  • Rank: 3. Mogulapally Jyothi
  • Rank: 4. Bhumika Sanjay Sarawagi
  • Rank: 5. Priya Dilip Dubey
  • Rank: 6. Runjhun Khandelwal
  • Rank: 7. Aimen
  • Rank: 8. Ronak Dinesh Kumar Belani
  • Rank: 9. Roma G G
  • Rank: 10. Vidushi Garg
  • Rank: 11. Srishti Bhaiyalal Pal
  • Rank: 12. Vishvesh Avinash Sahasrabuddhe
  • Rank: 13. Lakshay Bajaj
  • Rank: 14. Mridul Shrikant Damani
  • Rank: 15. Ritika Rathore
  • Rank: 16. Malvi Dhruvi Bhaveshbhai
  • Rank: 17. Purvi Kelkar
  • Rank: 18. Nishmitha K N
  • Rank: 19. Kejal Mukesh Agarwal
  • Rank: 20. Diya Jigneshbhai Patel
  • Rank: 21. Pooja Devashish Jha
  • Rank: 22. Kaviya Varshini S
  • Rank: 23. Khushi Bharat Chandra
  • Rank: 24. Jayesh Shyambhai Janemalani
  • Rank: 25. Stuti Sharma
  • Rank: 26. Vijay Ghanshyambhai Menani
  • Rank: 27. Sanket Bhupatbhai Makwana

Candidates can check their subject-wise mark breakup on the official website, icsi.edu. ICSI announced the results of the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) at 2 pm, and the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) was announced today at 11 am. ICSI held the June 2025 examinations from June 1 to June 10 in a single shift scheduled from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Also Read: ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.edu - Direct link

ICSI CS June Result 2025: How to check Professional, Executive result

  • Visit the ICSI official website, icsi.edu.
  • Click on CS Professional or CS Executive June result link 
  • Enter the requested login information and submit.
  • Check and download the result.
