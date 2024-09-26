Twitter
Education

Meet Tina Dabi's batchmate who debunked IAS myth, studied at night to clear UPSC exam with AIR...

Ashish, who completed his primary education in a government school, pursued a degree in mechanical engineering from NIT Jamshedpur and was working with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Jaipur when he cracked the UPSC exam.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

Meet Tina Dabi's batchmate who debunked IAS myth, studied at night to clear UPSC exam with AIR...
Ashish Tiwari, a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh's Bundelkhand region, is an inspiring figure for aspiring civil servants. He cleared the competitive Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in 2016 with All India Rank (AIR) 6. Interestingly, he is 2015 UPSC topper Tina Dabi's batchmate.

Ashish, who completed his primary education in a government school, pursued a degree in mechanical engineering from NIT Jamshedpur and was working with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in Jaipur when he cracked the UPSC exam.

Balancing a full-time job with his preparation for one of India’s toughest exams was no easy feat. However, Ashish’s focused approach and unwavering determination led him to success. He managed his job during the day and dedicated his nights to studying, proving that with discipline and a clear goal in mind, even working professionals can achieve great results in competitive exams. He also took occasional trips to Delhi to resolve doubts, further demonstrating his commitment to his goal.

In his second attempt at the UPSC exam, Ashish chose Public Administration as his optional subject, aligning with his desire to serve people through public service. His father, PK Tiwari, who works as an engineer with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), couldn’t be prouder of his son's achievements. Speaking about his journey, PK Tiwari remarked that Ashish’s success is proof that a small-town boy with determination and hard work can reach great heights.

Ashish’s story is a testament to the power of perseverance, and it debunks the myth that professionals cannot excel in the UPSC exam while working. 

