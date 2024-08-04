Meet these IIT-JEE toppers from 2009, Know what they are doing today

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Jeffrey Vandersay takes 6-fer as Sri Lanka beat India by 32 runs, lead series 1-0

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Who is Sanjeev Jain, CEO whom Delhi Police arrested from IGI airport after 60 km chase?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Meet Jeffrey Vandersay, wrist-spinner who guided Sri Lanka to first ODI win over India in three years

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Sajid Khan shares old photo with 'mummy' Menka Irani in first post after her death: 'Still can't believe...'

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

Ratan Tata's TCS loses Rs 37971 crore in 5 days after...

8 great accidental discovery

8 great accidental discovery

Animals with real super powers

Animals with real super powers

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

Top sports bikes under Rs 10 lakh in India

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Filmfare Awards South 2024 full list of winners: Chithha, Dasara win big; Vikram, Keerthy Suresh bag top acting honours

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Made in Rs 20 crore, this film is based on true story of 11 friends, earned 12 times its budget, is only movie to...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet these IIT-JEE toppers from 2009, Know what they are doing today

Four top IIT JEE rankers from 2009, who were also International Physics Olympiad gold medalists, now hold prestigious positions at Google, Carnegie Mellon University, Microsoft, and Waymo.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

Meet these IIT-JEE toppers from 2009, Know what they are doing today
IIT-JEE toppers from 2009
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) is known globally as one of the toughest exams. Its rigorous procedures aim to select the brightest students for India's premier institutes. Despite criticisms, it continues to attract a vast number of ambitious students each year.

In 2009, when the JEE results were announced, four of the top ten rankers had more in common than just cracking the competitive exam. All of them were also gold medalists at the International Physics Olympiad that year. Recently, Debarghya (Deedy) Das, an Indian-origin tech influencer, shared updates on their current whereabouts in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Nearly fifteen years later, here's what these remarkable individuals are doing:

Nitin Jain: He was the top ranker in the JEE 2009. After completing his degree from IIT Delhi, Nitin interned at Meta (formerly Facebook) and had a brief stint with Twitter in the US. He now works as a software engineer at Google. After gaining significant experience abroad, he moved back to India to continue his career with Google.

Shubham Tulsiani: The second rank-holder in the JEE 2009, Shubham is now an assistant professor at the Robotics Institute of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). Before joining CMU, he worked as a research scientist at Facebook AI Research, contributing to advancements in artificial intelligence.

Sivakanth Gopi: Sivakanth, who secured the third rank, graduated from IIT Bombay and earned a PhD from Princeton University. He has been with Microsoft for over three years, currently serving as a principal researcher. His journey reflects a strong academic and professional trajectory in one of the world's leading tech firms.

Priyank Parikh: Priyank, who ranked sixth, also graduated from IIT Bombay. He began his career as a software engineer at Google. Today, he is associated with Waymo, the self-driving car unit of Google-parent Alphabet, showcasing his involvement in cutting-edge technology and innovation.

These individuals exemplify the success and diverse career paths that can follow a top performance in the JEE and the International Physics Olympiad. Their stories not only highlight their personal achievements but also reflect the opportunities that come with a strong educational foundation and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

Meet actress whose two films earned over Rs 2500 crore, no release in 11 months, is still a superstar, net worth is..

Meet man who started a small cart at 21 with Rs 30000, built Rs 2000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, owns famous...

Meet man who started a small cart at 21 with Rs 30000, built Rs 2000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, owns famous...

Meet man, son of a famous film star who cleared UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS with self-study, his AIR was…

Meet man, son of a famous film star who cleared UPSC exam with full-time job, became IAS with self-study, his AIR was…

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

Not Rana Daggubati, this Hollywood star was first choice to play villain opposite Prabhas in Baahubali

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12 marks goes viral, check her scores in different subjects

UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi's Class 12 marks goes viral, check her scores in different subjects

MORE

MOST VIEWED

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

India’s last station, where trains runs only twice a year, visa needed for platform access, it is...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul's boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy, IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is co-founder of...

Signs of bad digestive health

Signs of bad digestive health

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

7 starry images of space shared by NASA

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement