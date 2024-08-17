Meet the man who dropped out of IIT, BITS, cracked UPSC with AIR 38 and left his IAS position to become…

In a world where success is often measured by prestigious titles and academic accolades, Gaurav Kaushal’s story stands out as a paradox. Here is a man who achieved what many only dream of—an IIT education, a BITS Pilani experience, and an All India Rank (AIR) of 38 in the UPSC examination. Yet, after 12 years of service as an IDES officer, he made the shocking decision to resign. What drives a person to walk away from such success?

Gaurav Kaushal's journey began in Panchkula, Haryana, where he was a bright student from the start. His academic prowess led him to IIT Delhi after he cleared the IIT-JEE exam. However, the path he had worked so hard to secure didn’t resonate with him. Seeking something different, he left IIT and enrolled in BITS Pilani for a BTech in Computer Science. But even there, he felt something was missing. Gaurav eventually completed his engineering degree from Punjab Engineering College, but the traditional academic route didn’t satisfy his quest for meaning.

Driven by a desire to overcome new challenges, Gaurav turned his attention to the UPSC exam. In 2012, he achieved an impressive All India Rank 38 and joined the Indian Defence Estate Service (IDES). For over a decade, he managed military land across the country with dedication and distinction. Yet, despite his success, a sense of incompletion gnawed at him.

In a decision that surprised many, Gaurav resigned from his position. His reason? To mentor the next generation of UPSC aspirants. Today, Gaurav runs a successful mentorship program, reaching thousands through his YouTube channel and mobile app, where he offers personal guidance to students.

Gaurav Kaushal's story is a powerful reminder that true success is not just about achieving what society deems prestigious but about finding personal fulfilment in one’s own journey.