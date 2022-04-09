Meet the IIT-Lucknow student who bagged Rs 1.2 crore salary package at Amazon

Getting high salary packages is one of the most important things for every job seeker. Recently a student from IIT Lucknow has bagged his dream package by preparing well for his job interview at Amazon.

According to a report by the Times of India, the student Abhijeet Dwivedi has been hired as a software development engineer for Amazon in Dublin, Ireland. He has been offered the institute’s highest-ever annual salary package of Rs 1.2 crore.

Abhijeet is a B.Tech final year student in Information Technology. His celebratory annual package has set the placement benchmarks lot higher for every job seeker. As per Abhijeet, he was able to crack the interview because he paid special attention to his soft skills.

Speaking to the leading daily, Abhijeet said, “Soft skills matter a lot, hence engineering graduates should not think that they just need to have technical knowledge. Communication skills and body language are also equally important.”

While stressing upon the importance of connections, Abhijeet said, “One should work on certain things to land a good job. Make connections like staying in touch with seniors to know about job opportunities and taking tips from them to crack interviews.”

He has advised all job seekers to create profiles on popular employment portals which are regularly updated with latest job openings.

IIT students are always known for getting record-breaking salary packages, Abhijeet’s package is just another success story of the many students who were promised 100 per cent placement from IIT-Lucknow.