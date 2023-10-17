Headlines

Meet the boy who cracked IIT JEE at 14, became PhD scholar at 19, his marks in Class 12…

Bollywood's most flop director has given 29 flops, no hit in 25 years, once made cult classics, now makes adult content

Meet Noida's richest man, built Rs 17200 crore company from just Rs 40000, his net worth is…

IMD weather report: Delhi-NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Kerala to witness rainfall, thunderstorms on October 17-18

Delhi CM Kejriwal approves proposal to dismiss CWC chairperson for misconduct

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How Shantanu Naidu became friends with billionaire Ratan Tata, now runs a company worth over Rs 5 crore

Meet the boy who cracked IIT JEE at 14, became PhD scholar at 19, his marks in Class 12…

Bollywood's most flop director has given 29 flops, no hit in 25 years, once made cult classics, now makes adult content

7 types of apples and their health benefits

Clean Air: 8 air purifying plants for your homes

10 must include green vegetables in your diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Bollywood's most flop director has given 29 flops, no hit in 25 years, once made cult classics, now makes adult content

India's most bankable star today has films worth Rs 1500 crore awaiting release; it's not Prabhas, SRK, Salman, Vijay

69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch ceremony featuring Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar

HomeEducation

Education

Meet the boy who cracked IIT JEE at 14, became PhD scholar at 19, his marks in Class 12…

Sahal Kaushik secured AIR 33 in the IIT-JEE exam and was the youngest student to crack IIT-JEE exam at that time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi boy Sahal Kaushik created history by cracking IIT-JEE exam when he was just 14. Sahal Kaushik achieved the feat in 2010 and it would not be wrong to say that he is a genius. Sahal Kaushik secured AIR 33 in the IIT-JEE exam and was the youngest student to crack IIT-JEE exam at that time. After clearing the IIT-JEE entrance exam, decided to join IIT Kanpur in five-year integrated MSc (Physics) course for undergraduates.

Sahal Kaushik completed his course from IIT Kanpur when he was just 19 and then decided to pursue PhD from the US. He went to Stony Brook University in New York for PhD and was the youngest PhD scholar in the US at that time. Sahal Kaushik scored 337 out of 340 in GRE and he succeeded in scoring 112 out of 120 in TOEFL. Sahal had gone to the US to do research on high energy particles.

Sahal Kaushik lived with his mother while doing his course from IIT Kanpur. According to Sahal’s mother, he was shy and introvert while he was in IIT Kanpur. When Sahal went to the US after passing out from IIT, he went away from his mother for the first time. According to reports, Sahal was very bright since childhood and had read HG Wells's 'Time Machine' at the age of just 6.

It is to be noted that there is no age limit for admission in IIT but a student need to be at least 12th pass to study at IIT. Sahal studied at a private school to complete his Class 12th  and secured 78 percent marks in class 12th.


        

      
 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

Cauvery dispute: Kannada activists give 'Delhi chalo' call, to stage protest at Jantar Mantar

ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs PAK match shatters viewership record, Disney+ Hotstar sees 3.5 crore live viewers

Watch: Sam Curran pushes cameraman during ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023 match; video goes viral

This Indian filmmaker who once worked as Akshay Kumar’s body double, has most number of Rs 100 crore films

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE