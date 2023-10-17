Meet the boy who cracked IIT JEE at 14, became PhD scholar at 19, his marks in Class 12…

Sahal Kaushik secured AIR 33 in the IIT-JEE exam and was the youngest student to crack IIT-JEE exam at that time.

Delhi boy Sahal Kaushik created history by cracking IIT-JEE exam when he was just 14. Sahal Kaushik achieved the feat in 2010 and it would not be wrong to say that he is a genius. Sahal Kaushik secured AIR 33 in the IIT-JEE exam and was the youngest student to crack IIT-JEE exam at that time. After clearing the IIT-JEE entrance exam, decided to join IIT Kanpur in five-year integrated MSc (Physics) course for undergraduates.

Sahal Kaushik completed his course from IIT Kanpur when he was just 19 and then decided to pursue PhD from the US. He went to Stony Brook University in New York for PhD and was the youngest PhD scholar in the US at that time. Sahal Kaushik scored 337 out of 340 in GRE and he succeeded in scoring 112 out of 120 in TOEFL. Sahal had gone to the US to do research on high energy particles.

Sahal Kaushik lived with his mother while doing his course from IIT Kanpur. According to Sahal’s mother, he was shy and introvert while he was in IIT Kanpur. When Sahal went to the US after passing out from IIT, he went away from his mother for the first time. According to reports, Sahal was very bright since childhood and had read HG Wells's 'Time Machine' at the age of just 6.

It is to be noted that there is no age limit for admission in IIT but a student need to be at least 12th pass to study at IIT. Sahal studied at a private school to complete his Class 12th and secured 78 percent marks in class 12th.