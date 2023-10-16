Meet daughter of tempo driver with just Rs 20,000 monthly earning, who became judge after clearing PCS (Judicial) exam

The daughter of a tempo driver, Gulfam Sayyad, made her family proud by becoming the first Muslim woman judge in Punjab's Malerkotla district. By earning the fifth-place spot in the EWS category for the Punjab Civil Service (Judicial) throughout Punjab.

No matter how many difficulties and obstacles are encountered along the path, someone who is tenacious always succeeds. The success of Gulfam is an illustration of how perseverance can overcome financial difficulties and lead to success.

Who is Gulfam Sayyad?

The daughter of a tempo driver, Gulfam Sayyad, made her family proud by becoming the first Muslim woman judge in Punjab's Malerkotla district. By earning the fifth-place spot in the EWS category for the Punjab Civil Service (Judicial) throughout Punjab.

Gulfam was unable to afford private tutoring because her father Talib Hussain, a pick-up truck driver who commutes every day from Malerkotla to Ludhiana and makes around Rs 20,000 a month, could not afford it.

The entire family resides together in a small house due to the poor financial situation of Gulfam's home. Gulfam claims that her father went above and beyond to encourage her academic endeavors. It used to cost Rs 150 for her to travel to Patiala to study for the exam.

She used to receive 150 rupees from her father out of his pocket. Even when she saw that her father's wallet included just a few rupees or just 150, he regularly gave her those.

Gulfam attended Islamia Girls Senior Secondary School in Malerkotla where she completed her education up to class 12, and Islamia Girls College in Malerkotla where she received her degree. She graduated from Punjabi University Patiala with an LLB degree. The father of Gulfam, Talib Hussain, said that he never intervened in his daughter's academic pursuits.