Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Before watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, watch Rohit Saraf’s top 7 films and web series

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj challenges Farrhana Bhatt after she throws water on him, says 'maine paani ki balti nahi maari toh...'

Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, revises growth projection upwards to 6.8% from 6.5% for FY 26

Navi Mumbai International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on...; Gautam Adani visits ahead of opening

Meet woman, IITian, who left engineering to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam without coaching with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

World Vegetarian Day 2025: Know why eating green is game-changer for your body

Commercial LPG cylinder prices hiked by Rs..., no change in domestic rates

Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...

Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj challenges Farrhana Bhatt after she throws water on him, says 'maine paani ki balti nahi maari toh...'

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek challenges Farrhana after she throws water on him

Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here

Why is Hamas most likely to reject Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan? Details here

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, revises growth projection upwards to 6.8% from 6.5% for FY 26

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%, revises growth projection upwards to 6.8%

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet woman, IITian, who left engineering to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam without coaching with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

Only few people know the real struggle of how an aspirant becomes an IAS, IPS and IFS officer. In this article, we'll look into the story of IAS Tejasvi Rana, 'the Lady Singham.'

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Meet woman, IITian, who left engineering to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam without coaching with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Clearing UPSC examinations and becoming IAS is considered extremely prestigious in India. All want to become a topper, however aiming to be a topper and becoming a topper are two different things. It requires day-night consistent efforts with belief on self potential. Only few people know the real struggle of how an aspirant becomes an IAS, IPS and IFS officer. In this article, we'll look into the story of IAS Tejasvi Rana, 'the Lady Singham.'

Tejasvi Rana early life

Tejasvi Rana hails from Haryana's Kurukshetra. She completed her schooling from Haryana. Tejasvi always wanted to be an engineer and started her rigorous preparation for JEE exam after her 10th standard. JEE entrance exam is one of the toughest exam in India. After constant hardwork, she cleared the extrance test and went on to pursue engineering from IIT Kanpur.

How did she became interested in UPSC?

During her Engineering, she developed interest in Civil Services. Tejasvi Rana started preparing for UPSC  examination, after getting influenced by the speeches of IAS officers. She used to frequently attend seminars of IAS officers. Tejasvi was so inspired that she decided to take a huge career turn, fro engineering to a career as an IAS officer through the UPSC exam.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What was her preparation strategy?

Tejasvi decided to do self study and not enroll herself in any foral institution. She started preparing from CBSE NCERT books of class VI to class XII. Then, she did writing practice, and gave many mock tests. She made her own study materials and relied on online resources.

Setback in first attempt, comeback in second

In UPSC exminations, she chose economics as an optional subject. Tejasvi was all prepared for her first attempt in UPSC, however she suffered a setbak. Despite clearing prelims, she failed in mains exams. She did not lose hope, and then appeared for a second attempt in 2016. Finally, she cleared all the three stages of the UPSC examinations and secured  12th rank, and was appointed as an IAS. She is also popularly known as 'Lady Singham' as she fined a party MLA during COVID-19 lockdown. She is currently posted in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tejasvi Rana husband

Tejasvi Rana is married to Abhishek Gupta, an IPS officer of 2016 batch. Her husband has also done BTech from IIT Kanpur. While Tejasvi is an IAS officer, her husband is a popular IPS officer with around 17k followers on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tejasvi Rana marksheet

  • ESSAY (PAPER-I) 141
  • GENERAL STUDIES - I (PAPER-II) 120
  • GENERAL STUDIES - II (PAPER-III) 097
  • GENERAL STUDIES - III (PAPER-IV) 105
  • GENERAL STUDIES - IV (PAPER-V) 109
  • OPTIONAL-I (ECONOMICS) (PAPER-VI) 173
  • OPTIONAL-II (ECONOMICS) (PAPER-VII) 152
  • WRITTEN TOTAL 897
  • PERSONALITY TEST 177
  • FINAL TOTAL 1074

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Deadline Alert for Govt employees: How choosing between UPS and NPS will affect your retirement benefits
Deadline Alert for Govt employees: How choosing between UPS, NPS will affect...
Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals
Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals
Meet man, who first worked as police constable, faced humiliation, later cracked UPSC exam to become...
Meet man, who first worked as police constable, he cracked UPSC due to...
Game of Thrones Prequels to The Big Bang Theory: 7 exciting series releasing in 2026
Game of Thrones Prequels to The Big Bang Theory: 7 exciting series releasing in
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur provokes fury with inflammatory comments on minorities, non-Hindus, urges women to...
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur provokes fury with inflammatory comments on minorities
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE