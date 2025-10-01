Meet woman, IITian, who left engineering to become IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam without coaching with AIR..., her marksheet goes viral

Only few people know the real struggle of how an aspirant becomes an IAS, IPS and IFS officer. In this article, we'll look into the story of IAS Tejasvi Rana, 'the Lady Singham.'

UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams in the world. It has three levels, Prelims, Mains and Interview. Clearing UPSC examinations and becoming IAS is considered extremely prestigious in India. All want to become a topper, however aiming to be a topper and becoming a topper are two different things. It requires day-night consistent efforts with belief on self potential. Only few people know the real struggle of how an aspirant becomes an IAS, IPS and IFS officer. In this article, we'll look into the story of IAS Tejasvi Rana, 'the Lady Singham.'

Tejasvi Rana early life

Tejasvi Rana hails from Haryana's Kurukshetra. She completed her schooling from Haryana. Tejasvi always wanted to be an engineer and started her rigorous preparation for JEE exam after her 10th standard. JEE entrance exam is one of the toughest exam in India. After constant hardwork, she cleared the extrance test and went on to pursue engineering from IIT Kanpur.

How did she became interested in UPSC?

During her Engineering, she developed interest in Civil Services. Tejasvi Rana started preparing for UPSC examination, after getting influenced by the speeches of IAS officers. She used to frequently attend seminars of IAS officers. Tejasvi was so inspired that she decided to take a huge career turn, fro engineering to a career as an IAS officer through the UPSC exam.

What was her preparation strategy?

Tejasvi decided to do self study and not enroll herself in any foral institution. She started preparing from CBSE NCERT books of class VI to class XII. Then, she did writing practice, and gave many mock tests. She made her own study materials and relied on online resources.

Setback in first attempt, comeback in second

In UPSC exminations, she chose economics as an optional subject. Tejasvi was all prepared for her first attempt in UPSC, however she suffered a setbak. Despite clearing prelims, she failed in mains exams. She did not lose hope, and then appeared for a second attempt in 2016. Finally, she cleared all the three stages of the UPSC examinations and secured 12th rank, and was appointed as an IAS. She is also popularly known as 'Lady Singham' as she fined a party MLA during COVID-19 lockdown. She is currently posted in Kalimpong, West Bengal.

Tejasvi Rana husband

Tejasvi Rana is married to Abhishek Gupta, an IPS officer of 2016 batch. Her husband has also done BTech from IIT Kanpur. While Tejasvi is an IAS officer, her husband is a popular IPS officer with around 17k followers on Instagram.

Tejasvi Rana marksheet