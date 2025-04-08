14-year-old 'Human Calculator' Aaryan Shukla breaks six Guinness World Records for mental calculation.

Indian teens are making the country proud, whether it's in sports, education, or breaking world records. They’re proving to be the best in everything they take up. Among them is 14-year-old Aaryan Shukla, also known as the ‘Human Calculator’, who has made his mark by getting featured in the Guinness World Records.



Aaryan is internationally recognised for his exceptional mental math skills. In February 2025, he made headlines by breaking six Guinness World Records in one day at an event in Dubai. Some of his achievements include the fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers in 30.9 seconds, 200 four-digit numbers in 1 minute 9.68 seconds, and mentally multiplying two eight-digit numbers in just over 2.5 minutes.

Before these records, Aaryan had already made a mark by winning the Mental Calculation World Cup in 2022 at the age of 12. He returned in 2024 to win again, this time breaking records in multiplication, calendar calculations, and square roots, showing his dominance in mental arithmetic.

Aaryan’s love for numbers began when he was just six years old. His daily routine includes up to six hours of training, and he also practices Sahaja Yoga meditation to improve his focus and calmness. His dedication and passion for mental math have helped him stay ahead in the game.

Even with all his achievements, Aaryan lives a simple and balanced life. He enjoys reading mystery novels, playing video games, and cricket. His parents noticed his talent early and supported him throughout his journey while helping him stay grounded.