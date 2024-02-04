Twitter
Headlines

UP ATS arrests Pak ISI agent Satyendra Siwal working at Indian Embassy in Moscow from Meerut

NEET Success Story: Meet man, whose father is scrap dealer, cleared medical entrance exam in 9th attempt with score...

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15, ahead of Valentine’s Day, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Meet teacher's son, who failed UPSC exam thrice, became IAS officer with AIR...

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Big blow to England as star player gives major injury scare, walks off the field

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

NEET Success Story: Meet man, whose father is scrap dealer, cleared medical entrance exam in 9th attempt with score...

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15, ahead of Valentine’s Day, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Osteoporosis Diet: 10 Foods that may reduce joint pain

Most educated Indian states

9 Bollywood actors who became stars even after flop debuts 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu-starrer action drama

HomeEducation

Education

Meet teacher's son, who failed UPSC exam thrice, became IAS officer with AIR...

IAS officer Dev Choudhary hails from the 2016 Rajasthan cadre batch. His father Sujanram was a teacher, and he was born and raised in Barmer.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In India, the Union Public Service Exam (UPSC) is a very competitive test. Aspirants must prepare thoroughly and study a great deal. It represents a significant turning point in a person's life. Many candidates, including Dev Choudhary, succeed in spite of numerous setbacks. Not once, but three times did Dev fail the UPSC exam. That being said, he took the test a fourth time and passed.

IAS officer Dev Choudhary hails from the 2016 Rajasthan cadre batch. His father Sujanram was a teacher, and he was born and raised in Barmer. Dev finished his elementary education at a school located solely in the village.

In 2012, Dev made another attempt at taking the test. This time, he passed the preliminary and main exams but not the interview round. Distressed by this setback, he went back to the exam in 2014 for a third attempt. He kept trying, but he was unable to pass the test. With persistent efforts, Dev passed the UPSC exam on his fourth attempt in 2015.

Dev claimed in an interview with a portal that his father's income makes his family financially secure. The family was not experiencing financial hardship, he continued, but he was disheartened by the family's constant setbacks. In addition to his ongoing failures, Dev also has to cope with his poor English proficiency. 

Dev's completion of his education in Hindi is the reason for this. Dev stated, "During UPSC preparation, I had to struggle a lot to find standard study material for Hindi."

We can attribute this to Dev having finished his education in Hindi. Dev stated, "During UPSC preparation, I had to struggle a lot to find standard study material for Hindi."

He worked tirelessly to overcome this weakness and become a proficient English speaker. He was also prevented from losing his morals by his father and friends. He studied for the UPSC while residing in Delhi. He is the youngest of three siblings.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Meet three sisters from Srinagar who cracked NEET exam in first attempt

India's biggest flop ever, released incomplete without promotions, made in Rs 45 crore budget, earned just Rs...

This actress refused to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput calling him TV actor, later she...

When Poonam Pandey broke down after seeing her mother on Lock Upp: 'Meri beti nahi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE