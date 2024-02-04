Meet teacher's son, who failed UPSC exam thrice, became IAS officer with AIR...

IAS officer Dev Choudhary hails from the 2016 Rajasthan cadre batch. His father Sujanram was a teacher, and he was born and raised in Barmer.

In India, the Union Public Service Exam (UPSC) is a very competitive test. Aspirants must prepare thoroughly and study a great deal. It represents a significant turning point in a person's life. Many candidates, including Dev Choudhary, succeed in spite of numerous setbacks. Not once, but three times did Dev fail the UPSC exam. That being said, he took the test a fourth time and passed.

In 2012, Dev made another attempt at taking the test. This time, he passed the preliminary and main exams but not the interview round. Distressed by this setback, he went back to the exam in 2014 for a third attempt. He kept trying, but he was unable to pass the test. With persistent efforts, Dev passed the UPSC exam on his fourth attempt in 2015.

Dev claimed in an interview with a portal that his father's income makes his family financially secure. The family was not experiencing financial hardship, he continued, but he was disheartened by the family's constant setbacks. In addition to his ongoing failures, Dev also has to cope with his poor English proficiency.

Dev's completion of his education in Hindi is the reason for this. Dev stated, "During UPSC preparation, I had to struggle a lot to find standard study material for Hindi."

He worked tirelessly to overcome this weakness and become a proficient English speaker. He was also prevented from losing his morals by his father and friends. He studied for the UPSC while residing in Delhi. He is the youngest of three siblings.