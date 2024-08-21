Meet taxi driver's son, who was humiliated by police, cracked UPSC exam, then become...

Reddy has now achieved All India Rank (AIR) 780 in the UPSC CSE 2023 exam. On April 16, the Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC CSE 2023 final results.

Millions of people aspire to pass the UPSC civil services exam and work as civil servants. Several candidates for the UPSC even quit their lucrative jobs to get ready for the test. They chose the UPSC CSE for a number of reasons, such as wanting to give back to society and serve their country. We will tell you about one such person who left his government job to prepare for the UPSC in this article. Uday Krishna Reddy is his name. He quit as a police constable in Andhra Pradesh due to being humiliated by his superior.

Reddy has now achieved All India Rank (AIR) 780 in the UPSC CSE 2023 exam. On April 16, the Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC CSE 2023 final results. According to reports, Uday worked as an Andhra Pradesh police constable from 2013 to 2018. In front of roughly sixty other police officers, Uday was insulted by the Circle Inspector (CI) once in 2018. Uday resigned that day, hurt by the insult. Then, with the goal of becoming an IAS officer, he made the decision to get ready for the UPSC Civil Services Exam.



This year, a total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have qualified for the prestigious civil services examination and have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various services including IAS, IPS and IFS.