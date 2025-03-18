Tulsi’s health challenges began in 2011 when he developed a high fever, later diagnosed as an allergy. This condition led to a four-year leave from IIT Mumbai.

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, once celebrated as an Indian child prodigy, is unemployed currently. Born on September 9, 1987 in Bihar, Tulsi completed his schooling by the age of nine. By 11, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Patna Science College and a Master’s degree at 12 from the same institution. He later pursued a PhD at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, completing it at age 21.

In 2010, Tulsi joined IIT Mumbai as a contract Assistant Professor. However, his career faced setbacks in 2019 when he claimed he was dismissed after taking an extended medical leave.

Tulsi’s health challenges began in 2011 when he developed a high fever, later diagnosed as an allergy. This condition led to a four-year leave from IIT Mumbai. By 2013, he returned to Patna and was officially terminated from his position in 2019. Currently unemployed, Tulsi has shifted his focus to studying law.

Tulsi's academic journey was extraordinary from a young age. At just 17, he applied for a PhD programme and impressed the IISc physics department dean, who described him as "a good boy, very lovable, and determined to achieve his goals." His doctoral thesis explored 'Generalizations of the Quantum Search Algorithm,' and he co-authored an unpublished research paper with Lov Grover titled "A New Algorithm for Fixed-point Quantum Search."

Once regarded as one of Asia's brightest young minds, Tulsi received accolades such as "Superteen" by Science magazine, "Physics Prodigy" by The Times, and "Master Mind" by The Week. His story was also featured in the National Geographic Channel's program My Brilliant Brain in December 2007.

Despite his early brilliance and numerous accolades, Tathagat Avatar Tulsi is now navigating a difficult phase in his life while seeking new opportunities.