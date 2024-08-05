Meet man who completed PhD at 21, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked from IIT after few years because…

Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, one of the most talented physicists the world has ever seen, is currently unemployed. Though this sounds unbelievable but this is true. Tathagat Avatar Tulsi was born on September 9, 1987 in Bihar. Tathagat was a child prodigy as he completed his schooling at the age of 9. He created history by obtaining a BSc degree from Patna Science College when he was 11. Tathagat completed his MSc at the age of 12 and then went to the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore to complete his PhD. Tathagat is considered by many as an Indian genius as he completed his PhD from IISC when he was just 21.

It is to be noted that the then-physics department dean at IISC called Tathagat a "good boy, very lovable, and working to achieve his goals." The topic of Tulsi's PhD thesis was "Generalizations of the Quantum Search Algorithm," and he co-authored a research manuscript titled "A New Algorithm for Fixed-point Quantum Search" with Lov Grover, though the research was never published.

In 2010, IIT-Mumbai offered Tathagat Avatar Tulsi to teach at the prestigious institute on contract. But fate has something else in store for Tulsi as IIT-M terminated his services in 2019 after he took an extended leave due to illness.

According to Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, his health struggles started in 2011 when he experienced a high fever, later diagnosed as an allergy. In 2013, he decided to take a four-year leave from IIT-Mumbai and shifted to Patna. Unfortunately, in 2019, he was officially dismissed from his position. Currently, unemployed, Tulsi has turned his focus to studying law.