Meet man, whose parents mortgaged land to fund his education, he now works at India's top...

Tapeshwar Kumar's remarkable journey from the humble village of Bargahi in Bihar to becoming a Technical Assistant at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a proof to the power of determination and a positive approach in the face of adversity.

Hailing from a financially disadvantaged family, Tapeshwar's parents, Shyam Bihari Kushwaha and Chandravati Devi, overcame numerous challenges to provide their son with an education. They mortgaged their land, making significant sacrifices to support Tapeshwar's dreams.

Tapeshwar studied at a government school of Bargahi village. His dedication led him to pass the matriculation exam in 2018 from Bihiya High School. Pursuing further studies, he completed a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Patna New Government Polytechnic College in the 2018-21 batch.

The turning point in Tapeshwar's life occurred during his 9th-grade studies when a teacher introduced him to videos of the Apollo mission on YouTube. This sparked a profound interest in space science, and he aspired to join ISRO, India's top institution when it comes to space programmes.

Facing financial constraints, Tapeshwar opted for free online education, displaying a determination that eventually led to success. His parents mortgaged 10 kattas of land in the village, earning Rs 40,000, which sustained Tapeshwar's education for a year.

In pursuit of his dream, Tapeshwar appeared for the TCS exam for ISRO, showcasing resilience and dedication. After a written exam in Kolkata and a skill test in Tamil Nadu's Nagarkoil, he was selected as a Technical Assistant. The final result, declared on December 22, marked the culmination of his hard work and dedication.

Tapeshwar expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his parents, who played a pivotal role in his success. He also acknowledged the significant contributions of his uncle, Nand Ji Mahato, who managed finances and ensured Tapeshwar's continued education, even mortgaging land when needed.

Tapeshwar Kumar is set to contribute to Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, as he embarks on his journey as a Technical Assistant at ISRO by the end of January.