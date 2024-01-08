Meet man, whose parents mortgaged land to fund his education, he now works at India's top...

Headlines

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio’s trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Who has maximum gold in India? Who owns 22579618 kg gold in the country

'Rajiv Gandhi had taken steps to open Ram temple...': Karnataka Minister targets BJP for taking credit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Unacceptable': Maldives Foreign Minister on remarks against PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani owned Jio’s trusted Brookfield signs massive Rs 16500 crore deal, Vodafone Idea to…

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

9 times Rekha inspired us with motivational messages

Diabetes: 6 alternatives of sugar in tea, coffee

8 best films of Irrfan Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Christopher Nolan beats Greta Gerwig, Martin Scorsese to win Best Director for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

Robert Downey Jr receives standing ovation as he wins Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer at Golden Globes 2024

One of India’s highest-paid TV actresses debuted alongside Aamir Khan, husband married thrice, she earns…

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, whose parents mortgaged land to fund his education, he now works at India's top...

Facing financial constraints, Tapeshwar opted for free online education, displaying a determination that eventually led to success.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tapeshwar Kumar's remarkable journey from the humble village of Bargahi in Bihar to becoming a Technical Assistant at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is a proof to the power of determination and a positive approach in the face of adversity.

Hailing from a financially disadvantaged family, Tapeshwar's parents, Shyam Bihari Kushwaha and Chandravati Devi, overcame numerous challenges to provide their son with an education. They mortgaged their land, making significant sacrifices to support Tapeshwar's dreams.

Tapeshwar studied at a government school of Bargahi village. His dedication led him to pass the matriculation exam in 2018 from Bihiya High School. Pursuing further studies, he completed a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Patna New Government Polytechnic College in the 2018-21 batch.

The turning point in Tapeshwar's life occurred during his 9th-grade studies when a teacher introduced him to videos of the Apollo mission on YouTube. This sparked a profound interest in space science, and he aspired to join ISRO, India's top institution when it comes to space programmes.

Facing financial constraints, Tapeshwar opted for free online education, displaying a determination that eventually led to success. His parents mortgaged 10 kattas of land in the village, earning Rs 40,000, which sustained Tapeshwar's education for a year.

In pursuit of his dream, Tapeshwar appeared for the TCS exam for ISRO, showcasing resilience and dedication. After a written exam in Kolkata and a skill test in Tamil Nadu's Nagarkoil, he was selected as a Technical Assistant. The final result, declared on December 22, marked the culmination of his hard work and dedication.

Tapeshwar expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his parents, who played a pivotal role in his success. He also acknowledged the significant contributions of his uncle, Nand Ji Mahato, who managed finances and ensured Tapeshwar's continued education, even mortgaging land when needed.

Tapeshwar Kumar is set to contribute to Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, as he embarks on his journey as a Technical Assistant at ISRO by the end of January.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Third umpire's wrong button press creates stir in Big Bash League, video goes viral

IMD weather update: Cold wave tightens grip in Delhi; north India sees maximum temp below normal

Meet IAS officer who suffered 16 fractures, underwent 8 surgeries, cracked UPSC exam, her AIR was...

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Manoj Bajpayee says he was never a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan: 'Humaare raaste nahi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE