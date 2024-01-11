Headlines

Meet Tanya Singh, got job with record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, VIT, her salary is...

Tanya completed her Intermediate in Science from Blue Birds International School and scored 98.2%.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 01:53 PM IST

Last year, six students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, made history by securing annual packages of Rs 83 lakh each during the placement season. Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh, Arpit Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Apoorva Singh, and Rahul Pandey have successfully secured job offers from Atlassian, an Australia-based IT company.

This article will focus on Tanya Singh, a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Tanya completed her Intermediate in Science from Blue Birds International School and scored 98.2%. Joining NIT Jamshedpur in 2020, she completed her BTech in Computer Science in 2024 with a grade of 9.07/10. After the placement, Tanya Singh joined the Bengaluru office of Atlassian as a Software Engineer.

Among the six students, Adarsh Kashyap, Tanya Singh and Arpit Kumar belonged to the Computer Science branch, while Shubham Kumar, Apoorva Singh and Rahul Pandey completed their B.Tech in the Electrical Engineering branch.

It's noteworthy that in 2022, a student from NIT Jamshedpur had secured a Rs 83 lakh package. However, in 2023, the institute has set a new benchmark as six students secured record-breaking job offers.

