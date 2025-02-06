Tanu Shree was born on 24 April 1987 in Bihar, India, and completed early schooling in Motihari, Bihar.

Cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest challenges in India, with lakhs of aspirants competing for a few prestigious positions. Among the many inspiring success stories, IPS Tanu Shree stands out. She began her career as an Assistant Commandant in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in 2014. She even cracked an examination for the Income Tax Department but did not join.

IPS Tanu, the daughter of a retired CRPF DIG, decided to study for the UPSC exam. Although she married in 2015, she continued to manage the household and pursue her aspirations. After passing the UPSC test in 2016, she became an IPS officer in 2017.

Tanu Shree hails from Bihar, she completed early schooling in Motihari. She completed her 12th grade at Bokaro's DAV Public School and went to Delhi to prepare for a competitive exam.

In 2014, Tanu Shree joined the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as an assistant commandant. After getting married in 2015, she had to balance taking care of the house with studying for the UPSC exams. At that time, she learned to manage household responsibilities while pursuing her aspiration to crack the UPSC, and despite the challenges she faced, her hard work paid off.

Tanu Shree attributes all of her accomplishments to her parents. Her father, a former DIG, has always been her biggest supporter. She always had the support of her sister, who is a commandant in the CRPF.

Many people are inspired by Tanu Shree's amazing journey. Her ability to balance her personal life while accomplishing her ambitions makes her an inspiration to many aspiring individuals. Her rise from CRPF officer to Indian Police Service (IPS) officer demonstrates her tenacity and diligence.