Despite her fulfilling career as an IAS officer, she made the bold decision to resign from her position to pursue her passion for teaching full-time.

UPSC exams are one of the toughest exams in India and it is no small feat to crack it with numerous aspirants taking the exams each year. And, some people have tough spirits that they end up cracking every exam at every stage. Today we will talk about the inspiring success story of Dr Tanu Jain who became an IAS officer in the 2015 batch and chose to take a different professional path.

From dentistry to becoming an IAS officer and now an educator, Dr. Tanu Jain is renowned for her inspirational career. Tanu, an IAS batch officer from 2015, was born in Delhi's Sadar area and did her schooling at Cambridge School. She studied for the UPSC exam while pursuing a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at Subharti Medical College.

On her first attempt, Tanu cracked the preliminary exam in just two months, but she struggled in the mains. Undeterred, she persisted and secured an All India Rank of 648 on her third try in 2014. After her triumph, she spent more than seven years working in the civil service in various roles, concentrating on healthcare and education reforms.

Dr. Jain bravely left her career as an IAS officer to devote herself full-time to her passion for teaching. She understood the challenges UPSC aspirants encountered and wanted to significantly influence their journeys. In her own words, "My job in civil services was fulfilling, but I wanted to help others navigate the challenges of UPSC preparation."

Since then, Dr. Tanu Jain has established Tathastu ICS, a coaching institute where she mentors and assists aspiring civil servants. With more than 840,000 Instagram followers, she has a substantial social media following thanks to her motivational speeches and useful guidance.

Tanu helps UPSC applicants improve their preparation techniques by preparing and conducting mock interviews in addition to her coaching work. Her experience serves as a tribute to tenacity, commitment, and the will to support others as they strive for success in public service.