Dr Tanu Jain, founder of Tathastu ICS is known for her unwavering dedication and passion for making a meaningful impact on the lives of UPSC aspirants. Born in Delhi's Sadar area, she attended Cambridge School and later pursued a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at Subharti Medical College. During her medical studies, she developed an interest in civil services and began preparing for the UPSC exam.

On her first attempt, Dr Jain cleared the preliminary exam in just two months, but she faced challenges in the mains. She eventually secured an All India Rank of 648 in her third attempt in 2014. She went on to serve in the civil service for over seven years, focusing on healthcare and education reforms.

Despite her fulfilling career as an IAS officer, Dr Jain made the courageous decision to resign and pursue her true passion for teaching. She recognised the difficulties faced by UPSC aspirants and sought to make a positive impact on their journeys. Her decision was driven by a desire to help others navigate the challenges of UPSC preparation.

Dr Jain has since founded Tathastu ICS, a coaching institute dedicated to mentoring aspiring civil servants. Her motivational speeches and practical guidance have earned her a significant following on social media, with over 9,52,000 followers on Instagram. She also writes and conducts mock interviews to enhance the preparation strategies of UPSC candidates.