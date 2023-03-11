Meet Tanu Jain, doctor-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC prelims exam with just 2 months of preparation (file photo)

Tanu Jain is a popular IAS officer on social media. You must have seen her on Youtube shorts or Insta reel taking mock interviews of UPSC. She also gives motivational speeches to UPSC aspirants to help them in cracking the UPSC civil services exam.

The soft-spoken IAS officer is known for her interview-taking skills. But who is IAS Tanu Jain? She is currently serving as the Assistant Director at DRDO. She also takes mock interviews in Drishti IAS coaching.

The popular IAS officer took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2012, but she could only crack the prelims exam. However, two years later in 2014, she passed the UPSC exam in her third attempt. In her first posting in 2015, she was appointed to the Armed Forces Headquarters Service. Her husband Vatsalya Pandit IAS is also an IAS officer.

IAS Jain completed her BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree from Subharthi Medical College, Meerut. However, she felt that she could not serve more people by becoming a doctor. She then decided to appear for the UPSC exam.

In her first attempt, she cleared the UPSC prelims exam in just 2 months of preparation. However, she couldn't clear the main exam. She secured 648th rank in his third attempt in 2014.

IAS Tanu Jain is also very active on social media and often shares posts including from her personal life. She often shares photos with her husband and son on Instagram. The IAS officer currently has 63.3K followers on Instagram.

