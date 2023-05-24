Meet Swati Sharma, who secured 15th rank in UPSC 2022 exam, aspires to be IAS officer

UPSC 2022 results: Today, the results of the UPSC 2022 civil service examinations were made public, and a lot of worthy people were among the top performers. It's noteworthy that several female candidates, including Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Smriti Mishra, and others, made it into the top 4.

Hard work and patience are key to success for Jabalpur's Swati Sharma, who bagged the 15th rank in the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and is keen to start her career as an IAS officer.

“My focus was not on rank, but on selection in the coveted services for which I worked hard. I succeeded in my third attempt,” an elated Swati told reporters on Tuesday.

Swati, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, said that hard work, patience and internal strength are key to her success in the country's most prestigious exam.

Swati said she studied for 10-12 hours a day and gave 50 per cent credit for her success to herself and the rest to her teachers and parents.

“I always wanted to become an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer to serve the people and I got this opportunity with the blessings of my family members, mentors and wellwishers,” she said.

As many as 933 candidates “613 men and 320 women” have qualified for the civil services examination 2022, the commission said. The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, it said.

