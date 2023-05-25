Search icon
Meet Suraj Tiwari, man who lost both legs, right arm in accident clears UPSC Civil Services Exam

Suraj Tiwari overcomes adversity and clears the UPSC Civil Services Exam with distinction.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Meet Suraj Tiwari, man who lost both legs, right arm in accident clears UPSC Civil Services Exam
Picture: ANI

UPSC Civil Services Examination: In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Suraj Tiwari, hailing from the serene town of Mainpuri, has achieved a milestone that defies the boundaries of adversity. Despite the harrowing loss of both his lower limbs, his right arm, and two precious fingers on his left hand, which were tragically taken away from him in a fateful train accident at the bustling nexus of Ghaziabad's Dadri back in the year 2017, Suraj Tiwari has emerged triumphant, clearing the highly acclaimed UPSC Civil Services Examination with a distinguished flair, surmounting the challenges in English proficiency. He got 917 rank. 

With an unprecedented display of intellectual prowess and unwavering determination, a remarkable cohort of 933 individuals emerged triumphant, skillfully breaching the formidable barriers of this rigorous assessment. Suraj Tiwari's extraordinary accomplishment serves as a testament to the indomitable human spirit that thrives against all odds. His resolute determination and unwavering dedication have manifested in a resplendent victory, cementing his position among the ranks of the illustrious individuals who have successfully navigated the intricate labyrinth of the UPSC Civil Services Examination, a pinnacle of academic and intellectual fortitude.

Suraj Tiwari's father, Ramesh Kumar Tiwari, filled with immense joy, shares his profound satisfaction on this splendid day. Asha Devi Tiwari, Suraj Tiwari's mother, echoes the sentiment of her husband with heartfelt admiration for her courageous offspring. Suraj's unwavering determination and unyielding perseverance have been the driving forces behind his exceptional achievements.

