Meet Suban Mishra, AIR 1 GATE 2023 topper who left his high-paying job to prepare for entrance exam

GATE 2023 topper Suban Mishra (Image: Youtube)

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 results were released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, on March 16. The GATE toppers list for 2023 was also released by IIT Kanpur. With 83.11 marks, Suban Kumar Mishra took first place in the Civil Engineering stream. He left his high-paying corporate job at Ola Cabs in 2020 so that he could concentrate on studying for the GATE.

Suban, a graduate of IIT Kanpur, was hired by Ola Cabs through campus placement in 2016. “While I was graduating, I wanted to explore the corporate world and see if I could fit in. In my four years of work experience, I realised that no matter how high one gets paid there is no work-life balance. One can earn but there is no time to spend. Therefore, in 2020, I decided to quit my job and dedicate full-time to competitive exam preparation,” Suban told Indian Express.

On February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, the GATE 2023 Exam was held. Almost 1 lakh applicants qualified and passed the exam for the GATE 2023 Result.

Mishra cleared the Engineering Services Exam which was his ultimate objective. He appeared in GATE 2020 and got a rank of 2300. In 2022, he improved his rank to 801 overall. Yet, he was still dissatisfied with his performance he appeared for GATE 2023 to be in at least the first 50.

“I appeared in the GATE to get a job in PSU as a backup. Meanwhile, I was also preparing for ESE. In 2021, I couldn’t crack the prelims while in 2022 I reached the interview stage. However, I couldn’t make it to the merit list. This year, I have qualified for the prelims and will now appear in mains,” Mishra added.

Mishra, who comes from the Alwar area of Rajasthan, studied for the exam through both online and conventional classroom instruction.

In an interview with Unacademy, he shared that he had not immediately decided to quit his job and study again. He wasn't sure if he should quit his work or go up the corporate ladder. He finally made the decision to try GATE in 2020. He needed 3 attempts to successfully bag AIR 1.

