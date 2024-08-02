Twitter
Education

Meet student who lived in slums, cracked IIT entrance exam, studied using neighbour's Wi-Fi, didn't even have a toilet..

Studying on the roof using a neighbour's Wi-Fi connection, he persevered despite the constant noise and disruptions around him. Now, with the prospect of lifting his family out of poverty, his story has inspired many

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 05:15 PM IST

Meet student who lived in slums, cracked IIT entrance exam, studied using neighbour's Wi-Fi, didn't even have a toilet..
Abhishek’s life changed dramatically when his JEE Advanced results were announced
When passion burns bright, no destination seems too far. Often, we hear stories of incredible achievements, yet we dismiss them as exceptions. Here is one such story that challenges this notion. It's the story of a youth who, despite living in a slum with minimal resources, achieved remarkable success.

Abhishek Sujit Sharma, hailing from the Lokmanya Tilak Nagar slum in Mumbai, overcame immense adversity to secure a place at IIT Delhi. His journey is nothing short of inspirational, filled with determination and relentless perseverance.

Abhishek’s life changed dramatically when his JEE Advanced results were announced. His outstanding rank earned him a coveted spot at IIT Delhi. This triumph not only marks a personal victory but also serves as a beacon of hope for his entire community.

Living in a tumultuous environment, Abhishek faced numerous challenges. Studying on the roof using a neighbour's Wi-Fi connection, he persevered despite the constant noise and disruptions around him. Now, with the prospect of lifting his family out of poverty, his story has inspired many.

Abhishek’s father, a labourer in a steel fabrication company, earns a meager Rs 3,000 per month. Their family of four resides in a tiny rented room in Hard Chawl, an area plagued by crime and devoid of basic amenities, including private toilets. Despite these hardships, Abhishek remained focused on his studies.

“When my mobile data ran out, I studied on the terrace using a neighbour’s Wi-Fi,” recalls Abhishek. Motivated by his family’s unwavering support, he stayed away from negative influences and concentrated on his education. "My family was my biggest support system during my preparation," he says.

From a young age, Abhishek dreamt of becoming a scientist. Living in a one-room house, his parents sacrificed their comfort to ensure he had a place to study. Abhishek's story, highlighted in a video by Physics Wala founder Alakh Pandey, resonated with millions, amassing 8.1 million views and 693K likes on Instagram. His encounter with Alakh Pandey and the subsequent scholarship from Physics Wala’s affordable online courses transformed his journey.

“For those aspiring to succeed in competitive exams like JEE, believe in yourself and stay focused on your goals despite the challenges,” advises Abhishek. His remarkable journey proves that circumstances do not define potential.

