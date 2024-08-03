Twitter
Watch: Kolkata airport runway flooded after heavy rains lash city, planes seen parked on taxiways

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI match in Colombo

Entrepreneur, producer Ratan Lal Jain talks about upcoming songs

UPSC reveals how Puja Khedkar gave extra attempts, she not only changed her name but also…

Meet woman, IIT graduate who cleared UPSC without coaching, got AIR 12, married to an IPS officer, she is posted as…

Education

Meet student who secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced, took admission in IIT Bombay but left only after a year because..

Chitraang Murdia joined IIT Bombay after securing AIR 1 in JEE Advanced but he left the institute after one year to study Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 03:40 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet student who secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced, took admission in IIT Bombay but left only after a year because..
Any student who dreams of becoming an engineer hopes to crack the IIT JEE exam and get admission into the prestigious IIT. The result of joining IIT is that students get a sure guarantee of getting hired by multinational companies at a high-paying salary. There are so many known benefits of joining IIT that it comes as a surprise when someone decides to leave IIT and follow their passion. 

Today, we will tell you about one such student who passed the IIT JEE exam, secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2014, but then left it all in a year to follow his passion. We are talking about Chitraang Murdia, a student from Rajasthan. 

Chitraang Murdia joined IIT Bombay after securing AIR 1 in JEE Advanced but he left the institute after one year to study Physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Chitraang Murdia completed his graduation in Physics from MIT in 2018 and then did his PhD from the University of California, Berkeley in 2023. Speaking about his decision to leave IIT Bombay, Chitraang Murdia told Humans of Bombay, "Everybody was shocked by this decision, and that included even my friends. People used to say that you are a kid and don’t know how to take important decisions in your life and you will be earning in lakhs after receiving the Engineering degree from IIT." 

Chitraang Murdia's decision to follow his passion is sure to inspire many students who wish to follow their dreams. 

He said, "I have seen the students who are good in physics and maths following the herd to seek admission to courses such as computer science and electrical engineering. It will definitely boost up the morale of those students who wish to pursue their interest in pure science but couldn’t do that because of family pressure or money."

READ | Meet Kolkata student who cleared JEE Advanced, got AIR 99, suddenly dropped out of IIT counselling because..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
