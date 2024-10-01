Meet woman, who is social media star, is married to IAS, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

IND vs BAN test: Sunil Gavaskar not happy with India's tactics against Bangladesh, says, 'Virat Kohli should…'

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Post Office schemes: Govt announces interest rates for PPF, NSC, Senior Citizen Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

Ratan Tata's next big step, his company set to invest Rs 10000000000 in...

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 homemade drinks to naturally lower uric acid levels

10 homemade drinks to naturally lower uric acid levels

Impressive educational qualifications of Parineeti Chopra

Impressive educational qualifications of Parineeti Chopra

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

People of these blood groups are said to be best life partner

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

Meet superstar who asked for food from reporter after winning National Award, had slept on footpath, now owns...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, who is social media star, is married to IAS, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

Her journey serves as a source of inspiration for thousands of aspirants, showing that with the right mindset and dedication, anything is possible

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Meet woman, who is social media star, is married to IAS, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS Srushti Deshmukh’s success story stands as an inspiration to UPSC aspirants across India. Her journey, marked by dedication and hard work, shows what it takes to achieve success in the highly competitive UPSC exam.

Born on March 28, 1996, in Bhopal, Srushti was raised by her parents, Jayant Deshmukh, an engineer, and Sunita Deshmukh, a teacher. She excelled academically from a young age, achieving 93% in Class 12 at Carmel Convent School.

After completing her degree in Chemical Engineering in 2018, Srushti decided to pursue her dream of becoming a civil servant. Her first attempt at the UPSC exam proved successful, as she secured an impressive All India Rank 5 and became the female topper in 2018.

Her methodical approach to preparation involved thorough note-taking, reading newspapers, and watching educational programs. Her dedication paid off with top scores in both the written exams and the interview.

Beyond her professional achievements, Srushti also found love during her journey. While training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), she met IAS officer Dr Nagarjuna B Gowda. They got married in the year 2022.

Srushti Deshmukh’s story is one of hard work, and passion. Her journey serves as a source of inspiration for thousands of aspirants, showing that with the right mindset and dedication, anything is possible.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...

Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani's combined net worth is less than value of this startup, it is...

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

Isha Ambani channels her inner princess in 18th-century Mughal miniature-inspired dress at BOF 500 Gala in Paris

'Distasteful, Disgraceful': Amit Shah criticises Mallikarjun Kharge for linking his health to PM Modi

'Distasteful, Disgraceful': Amit Shah criticises Mallikarjun Kharge for linking his health to PM Modi

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

Baahubali with Prabhas, Vikramarkudu with Ravi Teja, RRR with Ram Charan, now Jr NTR? Decoding SS Rajamouli's 'curse'

This actress was abandoned by her father, got pregnant with married superstar, was left with Rs 60; now struggles for...

This actress was abandoned by her father, got pregnant with married superstar, was left with Rs 60; now struggles for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement