Meet woman, who is social media star, is married to IAS, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

IAS Srushti Deshmukh’s success story stands as an inspiration to UPSC aspirants across India. Her journey, marked by dedication and hard work, shows what it takes to achieve success in the highly competitive UPSC exam.

Born on March 28, 1996, in Bhopal, Srushti was raised by her parents, Jayant Deshmukh, an engineer, and Sunita Deshmukh, a teacher. She excelled academically from a young age, achieving 93% in Class 12 at Carmel Convent School.

After completing her degree in Chemical Engineering in 2018, Srushti decided to pursue her dream of becoming a civil servant. Her first attempt at the UPSC exam proved successful, as she secured an impressive All India Rank 5 and became the female topper in 2018.

Her methodical approach to preparation involved thorough note-taking, reading newspapers, and watching educational programs. Her dedication paid off with top scores in both the written exams and the interview.

Beyond her professional achievements, Srushti also found love during her journey. While training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), she met IAS officer Dr Nagarjuna B Gowda. They got married in the year 2022.

Srushti Deshmukh’s story is one of hard work, and passion. Her journey serves as a source of inspiration for thousands of aspirants, showing that with the right mindset and dedication, anything is possible.