Meet Sripathi, who cracked civil judge exam just 2 days after her delivery, became 1st tribal woman judge in...; she is from...

The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations
PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch
Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'
Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 750 crore, set to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after its English version releases on...
Russian drone strike hits kindergarten in Kharkiv, kills one: 'Spit in the face to everyone...'
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?
Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'
Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...
Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...
Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards
EDUCATION
Sripathi was just 23 in 2024 when she cleared the civil judge exam. She caught the attention of many, including the state Chief Minister.
Sripathi, a 24-year-old woman, became the talk of the town last year after she cleared the Tamil Nadu Civil Judge examination to become the state’s first tribal woman judge. She caught the attention of many, including the Chief Minister, because she took the exam just days after giving birth to a baby.
She belongs to Puliyur village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district. Sripathi took the exam in Chennai in November 2023, as per an IE report. Sripathi completed her education in Yelagiri Hills. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws, and later cracked the TNPSC civil judge exam.
Sripathi was just 23 in 2024 when she cleared the civil judge exam. Her village organised a welcome ceremony after her selection to the post, with drums, garlands and a grand procession.
Praising Sripathi for his success, Chief Minister MK Stalin had written, "I am delighted to see a young woman from a tribal community in a mountain village, without many amenities, achieve this status." He said the DMK’s 'Dravidian Model government' had introduced a policy prioritising Tamil-medium students in government jobs, through which Sripathi was selected as a judge.
"I am proud to learn this and extend my congratulations to her mother and husband for their unwavering support. For those in Tamil Nadu who hesitate even to utter the word social justice, the success of individuals like Sripathi is Tamil Nadu’s response," he added.