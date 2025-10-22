Meet Sripathi, who cracked civil judge exam just 2 days after her delivery, became 1st tribal woman judge in...; she is from...

Sripathi was just 23 in 2024 when she cleared the civil judge exam. She caught the attention of many, including the state Chief Minister.

Sripathi, a 24-year-old woman, became the talk of the town last year after she cleared the Tamil Nadu Civil Judge examination to become the state’s first tribal woman judge. She caught the attention of many, including the Chief Minister, because she took the exam just days after giving birth to a baby.

Who is Sripathi?

She belongs to Puliyur village in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district. Sripathi took the exam in Chennai in November 2023, as per an IE report. Sripathi completed her education in Yelagiri Hills. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws, and later cracked the TNPSC civil judge exam.

When Sripathi cracked the exam at 23

Sripathi was just 23 in 2024 when she cleared the civil judge exam. Her village organised a welcome ceremony after her selection to the post, with drums, garlands and a grand procession.

Tamil Nadu CM praises Sripathi

Praising Sripathi for his success, Chief Minister MK Stalin had written, "I am delighted to see a young woman from a tribal community in a mountain village, without many amenities, achieve this status." He said the DMK’s 'Dravidian Model government' had introduced a policy prioritising Tamil-medium students in government jobs, through which Sripathi was selected as a judge.

"I am proud to learn this and extend my congratulations to her mother and husband for their unwavering support. For those in Tamil Nadu who hesitate even to utter the word social justice, the success of individuals like Sripathi is Tamil Nadu’s response," he added.