Meet IAS Sreenath K, Kerala Coolie who cracked UPSC by studying through free Wi-Fi at Railway station

IAS Sreenath K said that the free WiFi service at the station opened up opportunities

IAS Sreenath K UPSC Success Story: It takes years of hard work and perseverance to become an IAS officer after cracking one of the toughest exams in the country. While many aspirants were focusing on attending coaching classes and reading books, Kerala coolie Sreenath was able to crack the exam by using only a WiFi connection.

Sreenath, a native of Munnar, supported his family by working as a coolie in Ernakulam. He was very committed to his work as a passenger bag carrier at the train station because he was the only provider of income for his family. He began working in two shifts, but even then, he was only able to make about Rs 400 to RS 500 per day. The going seemed rough, but Sreenath had the determination to turn things around.

Sreenath began studying for the civil service exam, but due to his low financial resources, he was unable to pay the high tutor costs. His smartphone saved the day at that point. Sreenath started taking lectures online on his smartphone rather than paying high coaching fees and purchasing pricey study aids.

The government started providing free WiFi access at Mumbai Central Railway Station in January 2016. Sreenath's formula for success enabled him to pass the CSE exam. Sreenath began listening to online courses while working at the train station with a positive outlook and a determined mentality. He didn't spend any money on textbooks and simply need a smartphone, memory card, pair of earbuds, and free WiFi to pursue his dreams.

With his hard work and perseverance, Sreenath cleared the KPSC.

He had secured employment after the exam, but his desires remained unmet. He continued to prepare while also showing up for the UPSC. He grew more committed to his aim and more focused with each UPSC attempt.

Sreenath finally succeeded in passing the UPSC on his fourth attempt and realised his dream.

Millions of aspirants are inspired by his extraordinary journey from working as a porter at the train station to becoming a prominent government official in the nation.