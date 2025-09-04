Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, who cracked UPSC in third attempt with AIR..., became first tribal IAS officer from THIS Indian state

Her parents, Suresh and Kamala, worked as daily wage laborers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and sold bows and arrows in the local market to make ends meet. Despite facing financial challenges read here to know how Sreedhanya Suresh cracked UPSC exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest exams not just in India but across the world. Every year, lakhs of candidates attempt this exam, but only a few succeed in fulfilling their dream. Many candidates face failure multiple times before achieving their goal. One such example is that of Sreedhanya Suresh, who not only cracked the UPSC exam but also scripted history by becoming the first tribal woman from Kerala to become an IAS officer.

Who is IAS Sreedhanya Suresh?

Sreedhanya was born into the Kurichiya tribal community in Wayanad district, an area known for its backwardness despite having a sizeable tribal population. Her parents, Suresh and Kamala, worked as daily wage laborers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) and sold bows and arrows in the local market to make ends meet. Despite facing numerous challenges and living in poverty, Sreedhanya's parents prioritised her education, recognizing its importance in securing a better future for their daughter.

IAS Sreedhanya Suresh educational qualification

Sreedhanya completed her schooling from local government schools and later pursued a degree in Zoology from St. Joseph's College, Devagiri, Kozhikode. She then completed her post-graduation in Applied Zoology from Calicut University. Throughout her education, Sreedhanya demonstrated exceptional academic abilities, despite struggling with limited resources.

What motivated Sreedhanya Suresh to become an IAS officer?

Sreedhanya's life took a significant turn when she met Seeram Sambasiva Rao, the then District Collector of Wayanad, in 2016. Rao's warm demeanor and encouragement sparked Sreedhanya's interest in the civil services examination. She decided to pursue her dream, resigning from her job as a clerk in the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, where she worked as a warden in an Adivasi hostel.

IAS Sreedhanya Suresh 's UPSC preparation

With a newfound sense of purpose, Sreedhanya began preparing for the UPSC examination. Despite facing numerous challenges, including a lack of resources and limited access to study materials, she persevered. She even lost two sacks of books during the Kerala floods, but her determination remained unshaken. Sreedhanya's hard work paid off when she cleared the UPSC prelims and mains examination in 2018.

Borrowed money from friends to travel to Delhi to give interview for UPSC exam

However, Sreedhanya faced another hurdle when she was selected for the UPSC interview. She lacked the financial resources to travel to Delhi for the interview, but her friends came to her rescue, lending her Rs 40,000, with which she could travel. Their support enabled her to attend the interview and ultimately clear the examination.

What is IAS Sreedhanya Suresh's UPSC rank?

Sreedhanya secured an All India Rank of 410 in the 2018 UPSC examination, making her the first tribal woman from Kerala to achieve this feat. Her success was met with widespread recognition, including congratulations from Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Indian National Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Where IAS Sreedhanya Suresh is currently posted?

After clearing the UPSC examination, Sreedhanya underwent rigorous training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. She was allocated the Kerala cadre of the Indian Administrative Service and began her career as the Assistant Collector in Kozhikode. Currently, she serves as the Inspector General of Registration in the Department of Registration, Government of Kerala. In 2019, she was conferred with the Kudumbashree Award by the Government of Kerala for her outstanding achievement in the civil services examination