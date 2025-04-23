The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on Tuesday.Shakti Dubey from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on Tuesday.Shakti Dubey from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has secured All India Rank (AIR) 1. A total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and other Central Services (Group 'A' and 'B'). Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag secured second and third ranks, respectively.

Among those who successfully cracked the UPSC exam are two sisters from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao -- Soumya Mishra and Sumegha Mishra. Both hail from Ajaypur village in the Asoha area, however, their family relocated to Delhi about 15 years ago. Soumya Mishra, currently serving as SDM at Madihan in the Mirzapur district, secured an impressive All India Rank of 18, while her younger sister Sumegha secured an All India rank of 253. Remarkably, both sisters succeeded on their very first attempt.

Sumegha has been a consistent topper since her early education, scoring 94% in high school and 92% in intermediate exams, followed by strong performances in her BA and MA degrees. After completing her MA, she prepared for the IAS exam in Delhi and succeeded in her very first attempt, making her family proud.

Their parents, Raghvendra and Renu Mishra, are overwhelmed with pride at their daughters’ success. Raghvendra Mishra shared that both daughters had aspired to become IAS officers from early on and achieved their goals through hard work and determination.

Raghvendra Mishra works as a teacher at a degree college in Delhi, while his wife Renu is a homemaker. The grandmother, Indra Devi, still lives in the village, while their grandfather Iqbal Shankar Mishra has passed away.

Soumya credits the support of senior officers during her job in Mirzapur for aiding her success in the UPSC interview and exam stages. She attributes her achievement to her parents and the encouragement from the senior officials she worked with.

Sumegha said that the study environment at home was motivating from the beginning. Seeing her sister’s selection gave her confidence and inspired her to work hard. She is delighted to have cleared the exam on her first attempt.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2024, was conducted on June 16 last year. A total of 9,92,599 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5,83,213 candidates actually appeared in the examination.

A total of 14,627 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination, which was held in September 2024. Out of these, 2,845 candidates qualified for the personality test or interview.

Of these, 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) have been recommended by the commission for appointment to various Services.

