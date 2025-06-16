A young man selling mobile covers on a cart in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has achieved a milestone by scoring an impressive 549 out of 720 marks in the NEET-UG 2025 exam, setting an example for those who dare to chase their dreams.

A young man selling mobile covers on a cart in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has achieved a milestone by scoring an impressive 549 out of 720 marks in the NEET-UG 2025 exam, setting an example for those who dare to chase their dreams. Rohit Kumar has secured 12,484th rank in the national level medical entrance exam.

In a video shared by Physics Wallah, founder and CEO Alakh Pandey visited Rohit at his cart to congratulate him on his success. He was a part of Physics Wallah's Ummeed batch, which provides free coaching to students preparing for NEET.

"Vishwas hi nahi ho raha aapko dekh rahe toh (I can't believe that I'm seeing you)", Rohit Kumar told Pandey.

Worked at medical store

Rohit Kumar revealed that his father used to work at a vegetable market. After 12th, he dropped out of college to prepare for medical entrance exam. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he worked at a medical store and thus got inspired to gain more knowledge about medicines.

Rohit told Alakh Pandey that he used to sell mobile covers all day to earn additional income and later studied till 3 am for the exam. In another video posted on Instagram, the Physics Wallah founder was seen giving Kumar a doctor's jacket as a gift.