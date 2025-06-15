The NEET aspirant has secured an impressive rank of 4071. He belongs to a poor family and works in a factory.

Hard work always pays off. This has been proven yet again by a 19-year-old man from Balotra, Rajasthan. Shrawan Kumar has cracked NEET UG 2025. He belongs to a poor family and works in a factory. Growing up in a mud house, even poverty bowed down before the courage of Shravan. Shravan got the information about passing the NEET exam while he was working in a factory. He has secured the 4071 rank in the OBC category.

NEET results were declared on Saturday, June 14. Shrawan's score is likely to earn him a seat in at least three to four government medical colleges in Rajasthan. His father washes dishes at weddings and ceremonies, along with occasional MGNREGA work to support life.

Shrawan's success is extraordinary, as despite severe financial hardship, Shrawan remained focused on his education, completing both Class 10 and 12 from a government school, securing 97 per cent and 88 per cent, respectively, as per a TOI report. The turning point came in his life after his mother received a free smartphone with three years of internet access, under a state government scheme. The internet helped Shrawan to be exposed to the outside world.

"It extended my study hours and the internet exposed me to the outside world," he told the publication. Besides, he also received free NEET coaching from a group of government doctors in Barmer, who mentor underprivileged students like him. Now, the dream of studying medicine in a different district is thrilling and overwhelming.

NEET UG 2025

More than 12.36 lakh candidates out of 22.09 lakh test takers qualified the exam. The number is down from last year's 13.15 lakh qualifying candidates. However, the number of test takers was also higher last year at over 23.33 lakh.

Among the qualifying candidates this year, over 7.2 lakh are females and over 5.14 lakh males. While 529 qualifying candidates are foreign nationals, 405 are NRIs and 606 are OCI cardholders. Not a single candidate scored a perfect 720 in NEET-UG this year.