Soham Lal, who reportedly hails from Orai in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh, scored an impressive all-India rank of 235 in the UPSC CSE 2024, the results for which were declared a few days ago.

It is not just an honour for the family but the entire city when a student cracks the prestigious Civil Services Examination (CSE) conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). That's because this feat is achieved by only a few hundred students among a sea of candidates. One such student is Soham Lal, who reportedly hails from Orai in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. Soham scored an impressive all-India rank of 235 in the UPSC CSE 2024, the results for which were declared a few days ago.

A family of officers

Soham is the son of police officer Shailendra Lal, a resident of Orai's Tulsi Nagar, who is currently posted as Superintendent of Police (SP) City Azamgarh. Soham's grandfather Chhote Lal Gyani has been a former Inspector General (IG) in Uttar Pradesh Police. The family is originally from Jaurakheda village, reports say. Soham's sister, Shreya Utkarsh, works as an engineer in Germany.

Soham's journey

Soham completed his school education from the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida, finishing Class 12th in 2017. After that, he pursued a BA degree in Economics from Hindu College of Delhi University. Soham gave several failed CSE attempts before finally succeeding in his fourth try. He reportedly did not take coaching for his exam preparation.

Soham credits his success to his parents and sister. He told the media that his family always encouraged and guided him throughout his UPSC journey.